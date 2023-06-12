No Transaction Fees and Now Easy Shipping : My Community Made Introduces Automatic Shipping Calculated Shipping Rates
Most vendors did not enjoy managing their shipping options on My Community Made, this update fixes that and goes further to ensure artists are paid fairly.WALES, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Community Made the leading platform for artists, known for its commitment to eliminating transaction fees, has recently introduced a game-changing update that transforms the shipping process. This update addresses the feedback received from vendors, aiming to provide a simpler system for accurate shipping prices and a hassle-free selling experience.
Prior to this update, vendors on the platform were responsible for setting up shipping policies based on zones, item shipping classes, and various shipping methods. While some vendors appreciated the flexibility of the system, many expressed a desire for a more streamlined approach that would allow them to list products and automatically charge customers the precise shipping cost.
With the recent shipping update, vendors now have the option to leave shipping methods blank and instead provide basic information about the item, such as weight and dimensions. When customers add the item to their cart, the platform automatically calculates the shipping cost based on the current USPS postal rates, ensuring a quality representation of the actual cost from the vendor's location to the customer's destination. This enhancement empowers vendors to start selling their products immediately without the need for additional settings editing.
Furthermore, vendors can continue to offer free shipping by utilizing the 'Free Shipping' shipping class on their products. For those who prefer specific drop-off or pick-up options, they can easily customize the local shipping zone in their vendor dashboard to cater to their unique needs.
This shipping update reinforces the platform's commitment to empowering artists and simplifying their selling journey. By eliminating transaction fees and now offering an enhanced shipping experience, the platform continues to foster a supportive and transparent environment for artists to thrive.
To explore the benefits of this shipping update and discover a wide array of exceptional products from talented artists, visit the new platform for artists at My Community Made.
About My Community Made: My Community Made is a leading online marketplace dedicated to supporting artists by providing a commission-free environment for their sales. With a focus on simplicity and fairness, the platform aims to empower artists and facilitate direct connections with buyers, fostering a thriving community of creativity and commerce.
