Personal Health Record Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 15.55 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.30%: Zion Market Research

[213+ Pages Report] The global personal health record software market size was valued at around USD 8.21 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.30% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, Meditech, NextGen Healthcare, CareCloud, CureMD, eMDs, HealthFusion, AdvancedMD, Amazing Charts, Practice Fusion, Kareo, DrChrono, and others.

What is Personal Health Record Software? How big is the Personal Health Record Software Industry?

Report Overview:

Personal health record (PHR) software programmes are digital tools that help individuals manage information linked to their health. PHR stands for "personal health record." The data consists of information regarding the patient's medical history, medications, test results, and other data relating to their health. Every last bit of the enormous amount of data is kept in a single, well-guarded repository. The term "personal health record software industry" refers to the enterprises that operate in the sector and are responsible for producing and offering such apps or digital programmes to customers, in addition to the services that are linked with these endeavours.

Patients are able to more effectively manage their health-related information with the use of PHR software, as opposed to filing this information on paper, which may not be as effective as the digital way of maintaining such crucial data. As a result of patients becoming more knowledgeable about their own medical issues, the demand for the aforementioned software and applications has been gradually expanding at an accelerating rate, and this pattern is anticipated to continue in the years to come.

Global Personal Health Record Software Market: Growth Factors

The increasing demand for improved control over individuals' personal health information is the primary driver of market expansion.

It is anticipated that the global market for software to manage personal health records would expand as a result of the growing demand among patients for greater control over their own personal health information. People are shifting their focus away from merely relying on medical professionals to handle information connected to their medical condition in favour of taking greater responsibility for their own health records and increasing the amount of control they have over such data. Because patient health record (PHR) software is one of the few tools currently available on the market that enable patients to achieve better management of their health, the demand for such applications and systems is growing.

In addition to this, the continuous strain that the healthcare sector is under to meet the requirements of an increasing number of patients has caused various medical communities to encourage people to embrace PHR systems as part of an active lifestyle. This is because the number of patients continues to rise. Employees in the healthcare industry profit from this as well because they are able to retrieve the information recorded without making any mistakes.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.21 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.55 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, Meditech, NextGen Healthcare, CareCloud, CureMD, eMDs, HealthFusion, AdvancedMD, Amazing Charts, Practice Fusion, Kareo, DrChrono, ChARM Health, SimplePractice, WebPT, PrognoCIS, Modernizing Medicine, Practice EHR, MacPractice. Key Segment By Deployment, By Component, By Architecture, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Personal Health Record Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global personal health record software market is segmented based on deployment, component, architecture, and region.

Based on deployment, the global market segments are cloud-based and web-based. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the web-based segment which dominated more than 51.9% of the segmental share. The key driving factors for the web-based deployment model was the growing adoption of application and web-based programs owing to the ease of use and convenience offered by such solutions. Furthermore, the rising technological innovations and improving research & development activities to make web-based applications more accurate and user-friendly could lead to higher growth during the forecast period. The cloud-based segment is expected to deliver improved CAGR in the coming years as demand for mobile data use and access from multiple devices continues to grow.

Based on component, the global market segments are software & mobile applications and service.

Based on architecture, the global market is divided into payer-tethered, provider-tethered, and standalone. During 2022, the personal health record software industry amassed higher revenue in the standalone segment which led to more than 39% of the segmental revenue. These systems are completely controlled by the patient and do not have any external influence making them ideal for personal health record keeping. Furthermore, since end-users are solely responsible, standalone systems reduce the risk of data loss or data theft. The main factor propelling the demand for such systems is the perceived sense of privacy along with other factors. During the forecast period, the provider-tethered segment may grow at a CAGR of over 9%. These systems are generally connected to the internal record systems of a healthcare institution.

The global personal health record software market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By Component

Software & Mobile Applications

Service

By Architecture

Payer-Tethered

Provider-Tethered

Standalone

Personal Health Record Software Market By Deployment (Cloud-Based And Web-Based), By Component (Software & Mobile Applications And Service), By Architecture (Payer-Tethered, Provider-Tethered, And Standalone), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Personal Health Record Software market include -

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health

Meditech

NextGen Healthcare

CareCloud

CureMD

eMDs

HealthFusion

AdvancedMD

Amazing Charts

Practice Fusion, and others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the personal health record software market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the personal health record software market size was valued at around US$ 8.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.55 billion by 2030.

The personal health record software market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for better control over personal health information.

Based on deployment segmentation, web-based was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on architecture segmentation, standalone was the leading segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Personal Health Record Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Personal Health Record Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Personal Health Record Software Industry?

What segments does the Personal Health Record Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Personal Health Record Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment, By Component, By Architecture, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global personal health record software market is expected to witness high growth in North America. In 2022, the region held dominance over 51% of the global market share with the US and Canada acting as major revenue generators. The robust medical infrastructure of these regions is a leading cause of higher growth as the regional government continues to strive for improving its existing architecture.

In addition to this, the rising demand for enhanced medical care along with a growing number of people actively seeking out measures to have more control over their health and related information is crucial to the market CAGR. Several existing and emerging businesses are conducting tests and trials to ensure the smooth adoption of personal health record software not only at the patient level but as an integrated tool with medical clinic-based systems. In Europe, the growing investment in the healthcare sector across Germany, France, and the UK could result in a better CAGR.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, MyHealthcare, a digital care provider, announced the launch of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The device is expected to manage databases related to a patient's medical record and can be used for conditions related to pediatrics, cardiology, endocrinology, obstetrics & gynecology, and ear-nose-throat (ENT). As per the company, the record-keeping tool will not only assist in better outcomes but also improve medical care delivery

In November 2022, Google, a leading technology giant, announced that it is still working on exploring the personal health records sector as it continues to run user tests in a consumer-facing record. In 2008, the company launched a test program in collaboration with a Cleveland-based clinic but faced several setbacks. However, the company has still not given up on the idea and is conducting several research & development programs to make a comeback

