Posifa Technologies to Showcase Hydrogen Sensors and Vacuum Gauges at Sensors Converge Expo

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies, a leading provider of innovative sensor solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming Sensors Converge Expo, taking place June 21-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. In booth 853, the company will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, including hydrogen sensors and vacuum gauges, which offer advanced detection capabilities and unparalleled performance.



At Sensors Converge, Posifa will demonstrate its solutions for detecting thermal runaway in battery management systems (BMS) and refrigerant leaks in HVAC systems. Built on the company’s MEMS hydrogen sensor technology, these solutions accurately detect hydrogen concentration in the air by measuring the change in thermal conductivity of the gas mixture within BMS and HVAC compartments. This technology enables faster reaction times for triggering battery failure alarms in electric vehicles (EVs) and active leak detection of new low global warming potential A2L refrigerants in HVAC systems, ensuring compliance with safety standards. Posifa offers affordable, reliable, and space-efficient sensors based on their highly repeatable, high-volume CMOS MEMS technology.

“Hydrogen detection is paramount for maintaining the safety and efficiency of electric vehicles and HVAC systems,” said Peng Tu, president and CEO of Posifa Technologies. “At Sensors Converge, we look forward to demonstrating how our MEMS hydrogen sensors revolutionize the detection of thermal runaway and refrigerant leaks, offering enhanced performance and peace of mind to our customers.”

Additionally, Posifa will showcase its MEMS Pirani gauges for atmosphere (ATM) to medium vacuum applications. These gauges are renowned for their exceptional accuracy, wide measurement ranges, longevity, and long-term stability. By incorporating the sensing element and digital electronics within an individually calibrated probe, Posifa’s vacuum gauges eliminate the need for calibration of replacement probes, minimizing the total cost of ownership. The devices can be customized to emulate output voltages from other manufacturers' gauges, allowing for easy plug-and-play replacements without the need for software or hardware changes.

For more information about Posifa Technologies and to set up a meeting at Sensors Converge, visit https://posifatech.com/sensors-converge-2023/.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors and gauges. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

