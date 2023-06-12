Cardiac Mapping Market Size and Share Worth USD 4.83 Billion in 2032- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac mapping market size was USD 2.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is the largest cause of death in the United States, accounting for around 610,000 deaths each year (an estimated one in every four deaths). It is the third greatest cause of death worldwide, accounting for 17.8 million fatalities per year. In the United States, healthcare services for CAD are predicted to cost more than USD 200 billion per year.

However, high costs of devices is expected to restrain the market revenue growth. The market is highly competitive, leading to pricing pressure among the current competitors.

Get a Sample PDF:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1887

One of the key drivers of the cardiac mapping market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 31% of all global deaths. The growing burden of cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for cardiac mapping procedures as a diagnostic and treatment tool.

Advancements in mapping technologies are also driving the growth of the cardiac mapping market. Technological advancements have enabled the development of high-resolution mapping systems that provide detailed information about the electrical activity of the heart. These systems are more accurate and efficient than traditional mapping techniques, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The contact cardiac mapping systems segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global cardiac mapping market in 2022. The increasing utilization of contact cardiac mapping can be credited to its advantages, including its precision in identifying and detecting the specific positions of mapping and ablation catheters in a 3D setting, its effectiveness in imaging with a multi-electrode basket catheter by recording in only a few heartbeats, and its capacity to identify arrhythmic locations. Cardiac mapping is a crucial arrhythmia treatment strategy. It works well as a therapeutic strategy. During cardiac mapping, the cardiac muscles locations where the heartbeat is irregular are discovered and eliminated.

The atrial fibrillation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in 2022. Atrial Fibrillation (Afib or AF) is a kind of arrhythmia (irregular heart rhythm). Arrhythmias are caused by electrical signal disruptions in the heart. The most frequent arrhythmia is Afib, which affects around 200,000 Canadians. Other risk factors for stroke include having heart failure, having high blood pressure or diabetes, being over 40 years old, or having had a previous stroke or mini stroke.

Updated Version Of Sample Copy of Report 2023 Includes:

Scope For 2023

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Top players in the market

Research framework (structure of the report)

Research methodology adopted by Worldwide Market Reports

Ask for Customization:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1887

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.), Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Acutus Medical Inc., AngioDynamics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biosig Technologies, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)Co., Ltd

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Cardiac Mapping market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Cardiac Mapping market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Global Cardiac Mapping Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Cardiac Mapping Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems

Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

To get a discount on the latest report, visit:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1887

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cardiac Mapping Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cardiac Mapping Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2.2. Technological advancement in cardiovascular disease diagnostics

4.2.3. Market restraint analysis

Competitive Outlook:

There are a lot of companies in this industry, so the global Cardiac Mapping market is very consolidated. People know that these companies put a lot of money into research and development projects. They also control a big part of the market, making it harder for new companies to get into the business. The global Cardiac Mapping market research looks at the smart moves that the top market players have made, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, launching new products, and joint ventures.

For complete Report visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-mapping-market

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The factors affecting the market in each location are further illustrated through regional report analysis displaying product/service consumption in a locale.

Reports describe the opportunities and risks that manufacturers of Cardiac Mapping Service face globally.

The study finds the areas and sectors with the most possibility for expansion.

A market that is competitive and features significant firm market rankings, new product introductions, joint ventures, corporate growth, and acquisitions.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.