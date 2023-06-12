Sage reaffirms commitment to Atlanta by investing in new North America HQ at Ponce City Market

Sage Announces Office Relocation to 619 Ponce – Ponce City Market’s New, Four-story Mass Timber Loft Office Building, Emphasizing Growth and Commitment to the City

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) has announced its upcoming office relocation from its current offices in Atlantic Station to the vibrant and prestigious 619 Ponce, a new mass timber loft building at Jamestown’s Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Scheduled to take place in the fall of 2024, this move represents Sage’s unwavering dedication and commitment to the thriving metropolis of Atlanta, as well as its determination to contribute to the city’s bustling economy.



As Sage continues to grow, this relocation serves as a significant milestone in the company’s journey. The new location, which totals 57,000 square feet, will provide an enhanced collaborative experience for hundreds of Sage’s colleagues, fostering creativity, innovation, and synergy, as well as new experiences for Sage customers, partners and the community.

While Sage’s existing Lawrenceville location will remain fully operational, the new 619 Ponce location will present an incredible opportunity for Sage to actively participate in the ever-growing tech landscape of the city. "We are thrilled about our company's relocation to the new office space at 619 Ponce. This move signifies our commitment to the city's growth and showcases our dedication to contributing to its thriving economy as a technology leader. We are excited to create a collaborative experience for our colleagues and serve small and mid-sized businesses, communities, and customers in an even more meaningful way. We look forward to this exciting chapter in our company's journey," said Aziz Benmalek, President of Sage North America.

The decision to relocate Sage’s office to the new mass timber loft office building at Ponce City Market, which includes 87,000 square feet of office space and 27,000 square feet of retail space, also underscores the company’s belief in the importance of giving back to the environment by selecting a building built from Georgia-grown timber, a first for this type of construction in the Peach State and one that directly aligns with Sage’s ESG values and strategy. As Atlanta continues to emerge as a hub for innovation, cultural exchange, and economic prosperity, and with its rich history, diverse population, and thriving Tech sector, 619 Ponce will serve as the ideal location for Sage to continue making a positive impact.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/.

About Ponce City Market

Developed by real estate investment and management firm Jamestown, Ponce City Market is a historic, mixed-use community hub featuring local and world-class food and retail, residential lofts, and office space. With ample public green space and a pedestrian network directly linked to the Atlanta BeltLine corridor, Ponce City Market is a landmark in Atlanta’s skyline and an iconic destination for visitors and neighbors alike. At its core is a buzzing indoor/outdoor Central Food Hall featuring restaurants and food stalls, including many from James Beard Award-winning and -nominated chefs. The community hub’s diverse retail offerings include a mix of national brands like Anthropologie, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, and J. Crew as well as local Atlanta-based shops like Modern Mystic Shop, The Village Retail, Rhen’s Nest Toy Shop, and more. When construction on the next phase of development is complete, Ponce City Market will include five buildings offering more than 700,000 square feet of office space, 350,000 square feet of retail space, and over 800 residential and hospitality living units. For more information, please visit www.poncecitymarket.com; www.next.poncecitymarket.com/.

