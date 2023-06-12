Lighting as a Service Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 34.8%: Straits Research

The global market size for lighting as a service was valued at USD 616.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 9060.29 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 34.8 % during the forecast period 2023–2031, North America is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the expansion of the global market over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighting as a service (LaaS) is a service-based model that offers technical and financial management services to help with the transition from traditional to smart lighting. The use of sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) technology assists in the installation of lighting systems and recycling equipment, as well as their maintenance and management. Furthermore, it does not necessitate any upfront investments from end users because it charges a monthly fee rather than a one-time fee for light services. Customers are charged for lighting retrofits as part of an ongoing purchase agreement, which allows the cost to be spread out over several months or years. Among the primary advantages of lighting as a service are lower energy consumption, ongoing cost savings, no maintenance liability, and the ability to add features such as data collection, inter-device communication, and remote management.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lighting-as-a-service-laas-market/request-sample





Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Drive the Market Growth.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in economically developed countries are one of the most important market drivers for LaaS. In emerging nations of the developing world, there is a growing demand for LaaS. In the realm of urban and municipal development, the demand for LED lighting is growing due to its low energy consumption. Several commercial complexes, offices, public squares, etc., are driving the growth of the lighting-as-a-service industry. The global LaaS market is expanding, with a phenomenal response from emerging markets as well.

Growth of Commercial End User Segment Creates Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Growth.

This market is anticipated to experience lucrative growth opportunities within the commercial end-user segment. Lighting as a service provides energy savings and lower energy bills, which is appealing to commercial end users, given the growing emphasis on energy conservation and sustainability. The indoor installation segment is anticipated to continue to lead in the near future, as it has in recent years. The rapid growth of the commercial sector in developing nations is fostering the expansion of this market's indoor segment.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 9060.29 million Market Size in 2022 USD 616.5 million CAGR 34.8% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Application, Installation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Koninklijke Philips, ABB(Cooper Industries), General Electric, Osram, SIB Lighting, Cree, RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Lutron, Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, Itelecom USA, Legrand S.A, Igor Inc Key Market Opportunities Growth of Commercial End User Segment Key Market Drivers Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/lighting-as-a-service-laas-market





Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the Global Lighting as a Service Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the growth of the global market during the forecast period, Due to increasing government efforts to replace traditional lighting systems with energy-efficient lighting systems. The expanding availability of systems that allow users to program and control lights via connectivity with sensors and networks is a factor in the growing use of LaaS and LED technologies .

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, second only to North America. The lighting as a service market in Asia-Pacific is experiencing healthy growth as governments of developing nations such as India and China endorse energy-efficient lighting. Numerous LED chip and package factories in China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan contribute to the region's rising demand.

Europe is experiencing the most rapid growth in the lighting as a service market, driven by the widespread adoption of LaaS in European nations like the United Kingdom and Germany. The market share of lighting as a service in Latin America is the smallest, but increased efforts to reduce carbon footprint are driving demand for LaaS.

Key Highlights

The global lighting as a service market size is projected to reach USD 9060.29 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 34.8 % from 2023 to 2031.

is projected to reach USD 9060.29 million by 2031, growing at a from 2023 to 2031. The global Lighting as a Service Market is segmented into Components, Applications, and Installation .

. The market is segmented by Component into Luminaries and Controls, Software, and Services.

into Luminaries and Controls, Software, and Services. The market is segmented by Application into Commercial, Industrial, and Others.

into Commercial, Industrial, and Others. The market is segmented by Installation into Indoor and Outdoor.

into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on Geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent global and regional companies engaged in the Lighting as a Service Market are

Koninklijke Philips

ABB(Cooper Industries)

General Electric

Osram

SIB Lighting

Cree

RCG Lighthouse

Digital Lumens

Lutron

Future Energy Solutions

Lunera Lighting

Itelecom USA

Legrand S.A

Igor Inc





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lighting-as-a-service-laas-market/request-sample





Segmentation of Lighting as a Service Market

By Component

Luminaries and Controls

Software

Service

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East

Africa

Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered Market Opportunity Assessment Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM Market Trends Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors Market Assessment Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS Global Lighting As A Service (Laas) Market Size Analysis Global Lighting As A Service (LaaS) Market Introduction By Component Introduction Component By Value Luminaries And Controls By Value Software By Value Service By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Commercial By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value By Installation Introduction Installation By Value Indoor By Value Outdoor By Value North America Market Analysis Introduction By Component Introduction Component By Value Luminaries And Controls By Value Software By Value Service By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Commercial By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value By Installation Introduction Installation By Value Indoor By Value Outdoor By Value U.S. Canada Europe Market Analysis Introduction By Component Introduction Component By Value Luminaries And Controls By Value Software By Value Service By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Commercial By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value By Installation Introduction Installation By Value Indoor By Value Outdoor By Value U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC Market Analysis Introduction By Component Introduction Component By Value Luminaries And Controls By Value Software By Value Service By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Commercial By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value By Installation Introduction Installation By Value Indoor By Value Outdoor By Value China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific Middle East And Africa Market Analysis Introduction By Component Introduction Component By Value Luminaries And Controls By Value Software By Value Service By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Commercial By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value By Installation Introduction Installation By Value Indoor By Value Outdoor By Value UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM Market Analysis Introduction By Component Introduction Component By Value Luminaries And Controls By Value Software By Value Service By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Commercial By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value By Installation Introduction Installation By Value Indoor By Value Outdoor By Value Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM Competitive Assessment Adoption Matrix Lighting As A Service (LaaS) Market Share By Manufacturers Lighting As A Service (LaaS) Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis Market Players Assessment Koninklijke Philips Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments ABB(Cooper Industries) General Electric Osram SIB Lighting Cree RCG Lighthouse Digital Lumens Lutron Future Energy Solutions Lunera Lighting Itelecom USA Legrand S.A Igor Inc Research Methodology Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lighting-as-a-service-laas-market/toc





Recent Development

In 2020 , Signify NV introduced its innovative LED Top lighting system with a streamlined switch. This advanced lighting system can reduce greenhouse energy consumption by fifty percent.

, Signify NV introduced its innovative LED Top lighting system with a streamlined switch. This advanced lighting system can reduce greenhouse energy consumption by fifty percent. In 2020, Enlighted Inc. introduced its brand-new surface sensor technology for commercial end-users and intelligent buildings.





News Media

Global Organic LED Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 21.5%

Global LED Lighting Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 13.4%

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2030

Global Commercial Lighting Market Size USD 64.67 Million By 2031 | CAGR of 5.80%

Industrial Lighting Market Share Worth USD 1990 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 5%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Smart Lighting Market : Information by Component (Fixture and Control), Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology), Application (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Commercial Lighting Market : Information by Type (Lamps, Luminaries), Lighting Type (LED-based lighting, Traditional), End-User Industry (Commercial Offices), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Solid-State Lighting Market : Information by Type (LED, OLED, and PLED), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit), Application (Outdoor Lighting), and Region — Forecast till 2031

LED Lighting Marke t : Information by Product (Lamps, Luminaires), Lamps Type (A-Lamps), Luminaires Type (Street Lights), Application (Indoor), End-User (Commercial), and Regions-Forecast till 2030

Stadium Lighting Market : Information by Light Source (Light-emitting diode, High-Intensity Discharge, High-Pressure Sodium), Application, Sport Type, and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com