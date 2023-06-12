Nashua Regional Planning Commission (NRPC) is the Newest GISCI Endorsing Employer

Des Plaines, IL (June 12, 2023)

The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is pleased to announce the Nashua Regional Planning Commission (NRPC) as the newest GISCI-designated Endorsing Employer. Established in 1959, the NRPC is the oldest of New Hampshire’s nine regional planning commissions. Formed by the City of Nashua and the Town of Hudson to address highway congestion and coordinate land use development, that same spirit of regional cooperation and problem-solving characterizes the commission’s activities today. Now serving 13 municipalities, including Nashua and Hudson as well as Amherst, Brookline, Hollis, Litchfield, Lyndeborough, Mason, Merrimack, Milford, Mont Vernon, Pelham, and Wilton, the Commission focuses on developing and implementing innovative planning strategies that preserve and improve the quality of life in Southern New Hampshire.

With expertise that spans the entire geographic information systems lifecycle from planning to data development to applications, the Nashua Regional Planning Commission GIS Group is committed to helping our communities and stakeholders reap the benefits of GIS. NRPC’s GIS data, maps and analyses support numerous regional applications and local government functions. Our projects are distinguished by careful planning, thoughtful design, and attention to detail.

Here is what one of their employees had to say:

“The GISP credential distinguishes highly motivated GIS professionals, and the GISP renewal process provides a structured but flexible framework to encourage and recognize ongoing professional development. When employees strive for career excellence, our GIS program can only grow stronger. For these reasons, NRPC is proud to support our employees while working towards and maintaining their GISP.”

- Sara Siskavich, GISP, NRPC GIS Manager

The GIS Certification Institute created the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation Program to help increase the value of GISP® Certification for our primary stakeholders and help facilitate the growth of the GISP Program within the geospatial community. The GISCI will grant the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation to organizations that meet the criteria established by the GISCI as supportive of GIS Professionals and the GISP Certification process by way of internal activities, programs, and policies. The designation is not only a commitment to GISP Certification for staff, but also to uphold the ideals of the GIS Certification Institute.

The GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation is available to all organizations (public, private/commercial) apart from GISCI member organizations. Organizations seeking the designation must submit a formal application listing the criteria met as verified by the organization’s HR representative. A review committee will evaluate each application and if the organization meets the criteria, the committee will forward the application to the GISCI Board of Directors for approval. Each approved GISCI Endorsing Employer will last for three (3) years, provide the organization with permission to display their organization logo on our website, and provide permission to display the GISCI Endorsing Employer designation on their website. There is no cost to obtain this designation. A list of GISCI Endorsing Organizations can be found on the GISCI website at: https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCI-Endorsing-Employer/GISCI-Endorsing-Organizations

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org and about NRPC at https://cms5.revize.com/revize/nrpc/gis___mapping/index.php

