Senator Hughes Announces Over $5M in Affordable Housing Grants for Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties

June 12, 2023 –Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced over $5,000,000 in Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) grants for organizations throughout Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. The grants were awarded to twenty organizations in the area and will be used to help disenfranchised communities navigate housing options and keep people in their homes.

“These investments are going directly into communities to help address a variety of housing needs,” said Senator Hughes. “A safe and dependable home is fundamental. By funding organizations and initiatives that are working directly with individuals who need access, guidance, and financial support, we are opening the door to stability, security, and the opportunity to begin building generational wealth through homeownership.”

In total, $61.5 million was award to 309 housing initiatives in all 67 counties of Pennsylvania. It’s estimated that at least 66% of the $61.5 million allocated through the PHARE program will be used to fund housing projects benefiting households with incomes below 50% of the area median income.

Last year, Senator Hughes helped negotiate the largest increase in affordable housing investments in Pennsylvania’s history, taking the investment from about $55 million to $450 million. Part of the increase included allocating an additional $20 million to the PHARE program.

The following organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County received grants through this round of PHARE funding:

PHILADELPHIA

Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania – $100,000

City of Philadelphia Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity – $388,212

City of Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services – $299,250

Compass Working Capital – $250,000

Family Promise of Philadelphia – $175,000

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia – $315,780

Mosaic Development Partners JV – $500,000

Airy, USA – $50,000

People’s Emergency Center – $300,000

Philadelphia Housing Authority – $75,000

Philadelphia Youth for Change Charter School – $250,000

Southwest Community Development Corporation – $75,000

The Attic Youth Center – $100,000

The Philadelphia Energy Authority – $500,000

Urban Affairs Coalition – $200,000

Urban League of Philadelphia – $150,000

Women Against Abuse – $115,912

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Delaware Valley – $100,000

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties – $400,000

Montgomery County – Department of Housing and Community Development – $800,000

More information about grant recipients and the PHARE program can be found online.