Senator Hughes Announces Over $5M in Affordable Housing Grants for Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties

June 12, 2023 –Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced over $5,000,000 in Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) grants for organizations throughout Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. The grants were awarded to twenty organizations in the area and will be used to help disenfranchised communities navigate housing options and keep people in their homes.
“These investments are going directly into communities to help address a variety of housing needs,” said Senator Hughes. “A safe and dependable home is fundamental. By funding organizations and initiatives that are working directly with individuals who need access, guidance, and financial support, we are opening the door to stability, security, and the opportunity to begin building generational wealth through homeownership.”
In total, $61.5 million was award to 309 housing initiatives in all 67 counties of Pennsylvania. It’s estimated that at least 66% of the $61.5 million allocated through the PHARE program will be used to fund housing projects benefiting households with incomes below 50% of the area median income.
Last year, Senator Hughes helped negotiate the largest increase in affordable housing investments in Pennsylvania’s history, taking the investment from about $55 million to $450 million. Part of the increase included allocating an additional $20 million to the PHARE program.
The following organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County received grants through this round of PHARE funding:
PHILADELPHIA
- Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania – $100,000
- City of Philadelphia Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity – $388,212
- City of Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services – $299,250
- Compass Working Capital – $250,000
- Family Promise of Philadelphia – $175,000
- Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia – $315,780
- Mosaic Development Partners JV – $500,000
- Airy, USA – $50,000
- People’s Emergency Center – $300,000
- Philadelphia Housing Authority – $75,000
- Philadelphia Youth for Change Charter School – $250,000
- Southwest Community Development Corporation – $75,000
- The Attic Youth Center – $100,000
- The Philadelphia Energy Authority – $500,000
- Urban Affairs Coalition – $200,000
- Urban League of Philadelphia – $150,000
- Women Against Abuse – $115,912
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Delaware Valley – $100,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties – $400,000
- Montgomery County – Department of Housing and Community Development – $800,000
More information about grant recipients and the PHARE program can be found online.