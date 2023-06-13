Bryleos secures $5M to develop a treatment for substance use disorder, and announces breakthrough BNAD101 study results
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryleos today announced they have raised a $5M seed round for their novel oral composition of NAD+, BNAD101.
In conjunction with announcing their seed round, Bryelos has also released the initial results from their double-blind, placebo controlled BNAD101 Proof-Of-Concept (POC) trial, conducted at the Institute for Systems Biology. The study of 60 healthy adults demonstrated a 52% increase in intracellular NAD levels within just 5 days, effectively validating the potential of BNAD101 in treating conditions where swift response is critical - such as substance use disorder treatment and withdrawal.
"It’s rare to see a company incorporate principles of systems biology into an early stage trial, and Bryleos has gathered some impressive data using this approach. The proteomic and metabolomic results show BNAD101's impact on various biological networks, simultaneously meeting the study's primary endpoints while informing possibilities for future research," said Jim Health, Ph.D., President of the Institute for Systems Biology.
NAD plays a vital role in regulating cellular energy levels and signaling pathways, which makes it crucial in promoting cellular regeneration. With regard to neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease, NAD+ has been shown to be involved in substance use disorder, depression, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. There is increasing evidence that NAD+ levels decrease as we age, leading to accelerated aging and increased risk for chronic diseases, especially those involving oxidative stress and inflammation.
Wendy Komac, CEO and Founder of Bryleos, stated, “To better serve those struggling with substance use disorder, our goal from day one was to develop a novel therapeutic that not only improved the patient outcome and experience, but to do so at an affordable cost. The results of our proof of concept study and filing our Pre-IND meeting package with FDA are two major milestones toward that goal. We are passionate about creating new industry partnerships and helping over 40M Americans struggling with substance use issues."
Intravenous (IV) NAD+ has been utilized as an alternative treatment for addiction for many years. Published case reports have shown that IV NAD+ can facilitate the complete withdrawal from addictive drugs without subjecting individuals to the painful symptoms that normally accompany withdrawal. However, high doses of NAD+ are needed and the IV must be given daily for 10 days, which is a barrier to access in addition to the high cost. Bryleos’ novel oral composition of NAD+ offers the potential for treatment to be administered from anywhere, without the need for IV delivery, making it more affordable for the millions that so desperately need it.
Early investor, television personality and former motorsport team owner Eddie Jordan emphasized, “Bryleos’ lead asset, BNAD101, has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry and improve the lives of countless people, especially those struggling with addiction. I believe in this team’s ability to bring their groundbreaking therapy to market and make a real difference in the lives of individuals, making Bryleos a promising investment and industry partnership opportunity.”
ABOUT BRYLEOS
Bryleos(fka BioNADrx) is a woman-owned, women-led clinical stage therapeutics company. Their lead asset, BNAD101, is a patent-pending, novel oral composition of NAD+, clinically proven to significantly increase intracellular NAD levels in 5-days. In 2022, the Company successfully completed its Proof-of-Concept Study (“POC”) (n=60) with the Institute of Systems Biology. Overall, this POC generated a substantial set of novel findings that support the Company’s strategy and claims and provides further evidence for the critical role of NAD across several organ systems and biological pathways.
