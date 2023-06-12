AB321 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-06-12

WISCONSIN, June 12 - An Act to repeal 15.374 (2) and 115.39; to renumber and amend 118.19 (12); to amend 15.01 (6), 115.28 (7) (a), 115.38 (1) (a), 118.015 (title), 118.015 (2), 118.015 (3) (a), 118.33 (6) (b) 3. and 121.02 (1) (c) 3.; to repeal and recreate 118.016; and to create 15.374 (2), 15.377 (9), 115.385 (1) (e), 115.39, 118.015 (1c), 118.015 (1m), 118.015 (5), 118.19 (12) (a) and (b), 118.33 (5m), 118.33 (6) (a) 3., 118.33 (6) (b) 2m., 118.33 (6) (c) 3., 118.33 (6) (cr) 3. and 119.44 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: reading instruction in public schools and private schools participating in parental choice programs, an early literacy assessment and intervention program, providing an exemption from rule-making procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)