Injured Hiker on Kinsman Ridge Trail

June 12, 2023

Lincoln, NH – Shortly before noon on June 9, NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Lincoln. The solo thru hiker had slipped on a wet root and suffered a lower leg injury that was preventing her from continuing. The injured hiker took shelter from the persistent rain under her tent until rescuers arrived at her location. The nearest access to the hiker’s location was via the Reel Brook Trail in Easton. The first rescuers arrived at the hiker’s location at 2:30 p.m. By 3:15 p.m., the rescue team had stabilized the injury and packaged her into a rescue litter for the 3.5-mile carryout back to the trailhead on Rt. 116. The injured hiker and the rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 5:50 p.m. and Littleton Fire/Rescue transported the injured hiker to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of her injury.

The injured hiker was identified as 41-year-old Allison Murray of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec. Murray was an experienced and well-equipped hiker who had departed from Georgia on the Appalachian in February. Murray was appreciative of the rescue team’s efforts, which comprised of 18 volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and two Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe.