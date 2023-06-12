Join Chris Tucker, Judges Mablean &. Mathis, Renee Lawless, MC Lyte, in a Star-Studded Public Father's Day Celebration

The 20th Anniversary of the Mablean Ephriam Foundation Honoring Unsung Fathers-Celebrities include Faith Evans, Donnie McClurkin, Ron G, Mike Phillips & Wendell

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Mablean Ephriam Foundation is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 20th anniversary celebration of the HUF Awards, set to take place on June 18, 2023, at the illustrious Long Beach Hilton Hotel. This year's event promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring esteemed actor and comedian Chris Tucker, along with notable personalities such as Judge Mathis, MC Lyte, Donnie McClurkin, Faith Evans, and the event's creator, Judge Mablean.

The HUF Awards, organized by the Mablean Ephriam Foundation, is a grand celebration that recognizes exceptional fathers who have made a significant impact on their families and communities. These extraordinary fathers are nominated by their loved ones and categorized across various disciplines. The winners are determined by the MEF committee members, who diligently honor these exceptional fathers. The HUF Awards also serves as a major source of funding for the MEF College Scholarship Program, which grants scholarships to graduating seniors in 2023 and provides further education scholarships to previous award recipients still pursuing their academic endeavors.

Judge Mablean and the roster of talent will be available for interviews during the red carpet, as well as individually leading up to the event. If you are interested in interviewing Judge Mablean, widely recognized for her syndicated show "Justice with Judge Mablean," in which she showcases her expertise and commitment to justice, or any of the other talented individuals, please feel free to inquire.

For media inquiries, interview requests, and press access for the HUF Awards, please contact:

Sean Pennington

Flipside Entertainment Agency

Phone: 323-240-2328

Email: seanp@flipsideagency.com

Tickets for this memorable event are available and open to the public. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.hufawards.org.or call us at 323 445 6669 .Deadline is June 14, 2023. No sales at door.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration honoring exceptional fathers!