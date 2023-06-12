Watson’s celebrates grand opening in the Detroit area with over $20,000 in giveaways

One of the nation’s largest retailers of home recreation products rebrands five Allstate Home Leisure stores

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watson’s, one of the nation’s largest retailers of home recreation products and home furnishings based in Cincinnati, celebrates the grand opening of five retail locations formerly known as Allstate Home Leisure.



The Watson’s Detroit stores are located:

Ann Arbor, 3336 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Novi, 26159 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48375

Livonia, 30650 Plymouth Road, Livonia, MI 48150

Rochester, 828 North Main Street, Rochester, MI 48307

Sterling Heights, 44605 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313



In operation for more than 50 years and family-owned and operated, Watson’s is one of the largest retailers of home recreation products and home furnishings in the nation, featuring outdoor furniture, spas, above ground pools and home recreation products.

Watson’s acquisition of Allstate Home Leisure was announced last May. In addition to the five greater Detroit retail locations, the acquisition also added one distribution center to the company’s current corporate and franchise footprint of 29 full-line and accessory locations.

“Whether it’s making memories with family or having fun with friends, we promise to help all our new customers in Detroit make home entertaining more enjoyable,” said Erik Mueller, CEO of Watson’s. “We will continue to invest in our stores and in our amazing employees along with every aspect of our customer experience.”

Watson’s has begun their Grand Opening Sale, where customers can save up to 50% storewide through the end of June. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Watson’s is giving away more than $20,000 in merchandise including: an above-ground pool, a spa, an outdoor furniture set, a Plank & Hide® Pool Table and five Dolphin Robotic Pool Cleaners. For a chance to win, customers should visit Watson.com/grand-opening or see an associate to register in-store. Winners will be chosen at the beginning of July.

About Watson’s

Since 1968, Watson’s has grown from a pool store in Cincinnati to one of the nation’s largest retailers of home recreation products and home furnishings. Their stores feature outdoor furnishings, indoor furnishings, spas, pools, game tables and more, all under one roof. Watson’s mission is to bring families together for fun, relaxation, and a break from the stress of daily life. Their vision is to bring creativity to the home furnishings and leisure industries, by providing leadership with cutting-edge products, innovation, and world-class customer service. For more information visit www.watsons.com .

Contact: Jackie Reau, Game Day

(513) 708-5822 | jreau@gamedaypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/242381fd-08d3-48ca-9a7a-3d179a5fbd78