Sample Preparation Market to be Worth $11.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Sample Preparation Market by Product (Workstation, Instrument {Pipette, Washer, Centrifuge, Grinder}, Consumable {Kits, Filters, Plates}) Technique (Solid Phase Extraction, Purification) Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Sample Preparation Market by Product (Workstation, Instrument {Pipette, Washer, Centrifuge, Grinder}, Consumable {Kits, Filters, Plates}) Technique (Solid Phase Extraction, Purification) Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the sample preparation market is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Sample preparation involves converting the sample into a suitable form that can be further utilized for the analysis, such as chromatographic and spectroscopic analyses. It removes the interfering contamination without the loss of target compounds.

The growth of this market is driven by technological advancements in sample preparation techniques, increasing adoption of process automation, development of bio-clusters to foster research, increasing R&D investments, and active research in the area of genomics and proteomics. However, the high cost of the system installation restrains this market's growth to a notable extent. Additionally, emerging economies and the growing adoption of personalized medicine offer opportunities for market growth. However, high maintenance of the systems is the major challenge for the market growth.

The key players profiled in this market study are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (U.S.), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada). The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the sample preparation market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments.

The Emerging Economies Create Growth Opportunities for the Sample Preparation Market

Countries including India, China, Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Middle East provide significant opportunities for the sample preparation market. These countries have high research capacities and can deal with large research projects. Asia is considered a high-potential market as countries like India and China have shown high research potential over the past decade. The growing population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases have encouraged countries to develop laboratory infrastructure and ramp up the number of laboratories to effectively carry out research tasks. Their cost-effectiveness and advancing clinical trials and research outsourcing to CROs in the Asia-Pacific region have boosted the implementation of sample preparation solutions.

Moreover, these countries are increasingly focusing on academic research by collaborating with other organizations. For instance, South Africa Sweden University Forum (SASUF 2030) is a collaborative project between 13 Swedish and 22 South African universities for 2021–2024. SASUF aims to strengthen Sweden and South Africa’s research, innovation, and education. This indicates the enormous scope for sample preparation instruments and consumables in emerging economies.

The sample preparation market is segmented by product (sample preparation workstations, instruments [liquid handling systems {pipetting systems, reagent dispensers, microplate washers, other liquid handling systems}, extraction systems, filtration systems, purification systems, weighing systems, grinders and homogenizers, centrifuges, other sample preparation systems], consumables [sample preparation kits {purification kits (DNA purification kits, RNA purification kits, nucleic acid purification kits, protein purification kits), isolation kits (DNA isolation kits, RNA isolation kits, nucleic acid isolation kits, protein isolation kits), extraction kits (DNA extraction kits, RNA extraction kits, nucleic acid extraction kits, protein extraction kits)}, filters, tubes, plates, other consumables], software), technique (liquid liquid extraction, solid phase extraction [adsorption, charge (anion/cation exchange), mixed modes, QuEChERS], solid phase microextraction, filtration, purification, other techniques), application (drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics studies, proteomics studies, analytical testing, toxicology testing, other applications), end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic & research institutes, hospital & diagnostics laboratories, food & beverage companies, environmental testing laboratories, other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Among the products included in the report, the consumables segment is projected to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in studies regarding DNA, RNA, and protein molecules has led to the growing adoption of sample preparation consumables such as isolation, extraction, or purification kits. Moreover, the increasing need for sample preparation steps for proteomic and genomic studies will lead to the frequent use of consumables, driving the segment’s growth.

Among the techniques included in the report, in 2023, the solid phase extraction segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. Factors such as the ability of the technique to extract analytes present at low levels and fractionate complex mixtures lead to increased adoption of this technique compared to other techniques. Also, this technique is easier to operate hence used widely in pharmaceutical industries, academic and research institutes, food & beverages industries, and environmental laboratories, which further contributes to the segment’s largest share.

Among the applications included in the report, in 2023, the drug discovery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market. The sample preparation step is the initial step in the drug discovery process. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the investments by pharmaceutical companies in drug development, the increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development to contract research organizations (CROs), and the increased number of drug-related research studies.

Among the end users included in the report, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global sample preparation market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increased demand for pharmaceutical products. This is due to the growth in the incidence & prevalence of various chronic diseases. For the development of these products, the initial process carried out is the sample preparation, increasing the demand for sample preparation products in these companies.

Among the geographies included in the report, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global sample preparation market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Higher adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada, high investments in R&D activities, accelerated economic growth in this region, and growing focus on genomic and proteomic studies contributed to the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing R&D initiatives, rising government activities to support research and innovation, and the development of personalized medicine are some factors contributing to this region's market growth.

Scope of the Report :

Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Product

Sample Preparation Workstations

Instruments Liquid Handling Systems Pipetting Systems Reagent Dispensers Microplate Washers Other Liquid Handling Systems Extraction Systems Filtration Systems Purification Systems Weighing Systems Grinders and Homogenizers Centrifuges Other Sample Preparation Systems

Consumables Sample Preparation Kits Purification Kits DNA Purification Kits RNA Purification Kits Nucleic Acid Purification Kits Protein Purification Kits Isolation Kits DNA Isolation Kits RNA Isolation Kits Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits Protein Isolation Kits Extraction Kits DNA Extraction Kits RNA Extraction Kits Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits Protein Extraction Kits Filters Tubes Plates Other Consumables

Software

(Note: Other liquid handling systems include pipette controllers, liquid handling stations, bottle top aspirator)

(Note: Other sample preparation systems include shakers, microwave reaction systems)

(Note: Other consumables include columns, reagents, strainer, tips, holders, adapters, caps, digestion vessels, cartridges)

Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Technique

Liquid Liquid Extraction

Solid Phase Extraction Adsorption Charge (anion/cation exchange) Mixed Modes QuEChERS

Solid Phase Microextraction

Filtration

Purification

Other Techniques

(Note: Other techniques include chromatography and cell sorting)

Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Application

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Genomics Studies

Proteomics Studies

Analytical Testing

Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include microbiology, cell culture studies, analytical chemistry, cell biology)

Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospital & Diagnostics Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Environment Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories, agriculture industries, and blood banks)

Sample Preparation Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

