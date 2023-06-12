Submit Release
The World’s Most Popular Children’s Entertainment Group, The Wiggles, Coming To U.S. & Canada This Fall With Highly Anticipated “Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” Tour 

First concerts in United States since 2019 will introduce expanded eight-Wiggle lineup

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to Wiggle! The beloved children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, are coming to perform in North America this September and October, as part of their Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour. While they toured in Canada last year, this will be the first time The Wiggles have performed in the United States since 2019. Each show is a high-energy celebration of music and dance, aimed to inspire and captivate young audiences. Featuring all the Wiggly classics, such as “Fruit Salad,” “Hot Potato,” and “Rock-a-Bye Your Bear,” as well as new songs from the group, The Wiggles Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour will begin in Philadelphia, PA September 13 and finish in Toronto, ON October 8.

The Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour will deliver more Wiggles than ever. American and Canadian fans will get to see the new extended Wiggles line-up. There are now EIGHT WIGGLES, two Wiggles for each jersey color on stage and on TV, featuring Anthony, Simon, Tsehay, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, John, and Evie, promising a doubly fun, interactive, and engaging experience. Audiences can also look forward to appearances by beloved characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, and Captain Feathersword.

Tickets for The Wiggle’s Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour go on sale Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets start at $45 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12-months are free. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date tour information.

In 2021, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group, celebrated 30 years of educating, entertaining and enriching the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans who grew up watching, share their love of The Wiggles with their own children. The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 30+ year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 2.7 million subscribers and more than 3 billion views!

About The Wiggles

For three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching are sharing their love of The Wiggles with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs, 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over one billion music streams and 3 billion views on YouTube, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.thewiggles.com.

The Ready, Steady, Wiggle! 2023 North America Tour

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater
Thursday, September 14, 2023 Washington D.C. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater
Saturday, September 16, 2023 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theater
Sunday, September 17, 2023 Westbury, NY NYCB Theater
Monday, September 18, 2023 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Saturday, September 23, 2023 St John’s, NL Mary Brown's Centre
Monday, September 25, 2023 Halifax, NS Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Summerside, PEI Credit Union Place
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Saint John, NB Imperial Theatre
Friday, September 29, 2023 Cornwall, ON Cornwall Civic Centre
Saturday, September 30, 2023 Ottawa, ON Centrepointe Theatre
Sunday, October 1, 2023 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall
Monday, October 2, 2023 London, ON Centennial Hall
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Oshawa, ON GM Centre
Thursday, October 5, 2023 Kingston, ON Leon’s Centre
Friday, October 6, 2023 Sudbury, ON Sudbury Community Arena
Saturday, October 7, 2023 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sunday, October 8, 2023 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum

