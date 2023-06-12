Ilham Aliyev received Founder and CEO of Starwood Capital Group

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Barry Sternlicht, Founder and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, one of the world`s leading alternative investment firms.

Noting the ongoing development processes in all areas in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved in a short period, Barry Sternlicht said that the country plays a significant role in the region. He underlined that the long-term and solid cooperation with the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan is significant for his company, and they are interested in further deepening this cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev lauded the close relations of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which cooperates with the world`s largest and leading financial institutions, including Starwood Capital Group, and stressed the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen the partnership even further. President Ilham Aliyev welcomed an increase in assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan amid volatile financial markets.

The existence of a favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan was highlighted at the meeting. They also shared their views on and underlined good opportunities for lucrative investments in the energy sector, including alternative energy, logistics, and tourism.

Starwood Capital Group, one of the world’s leading alternative investment firms, was founded in 1991. Assets under the firm’s management are approximately $120 billion, with a core focus on managing global real estate, energy infrastructure and loans. Headquartered in the U.S., Starwood Capital has invested in more than 35 countries. The company employs over 5,000 people in its offices worldwide.