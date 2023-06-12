Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to People's Artist Ogtay Mirgasimov

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the “Istiglal” Order to prominent film director, screenwriter and People's Artist Ogtay Mirgasimov.

Congratulating the People's Artist, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. Mirgasimov, it is your birthday anniversary today. I sincerely congratulate you on this occasion and wish you robust health and lasting success.

You have been working very hard to develop cinema for many years. All of us are delighted with your work in Azerbaijan in recent years. You have gained great fame as an outstanding director and educator. You have played a significant role in the development of Azerbaijani cinema.

Ogtay Mirgasimov: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: At the same time, you are an active public figure. You have always declared your civil position. Your valuable opinions on issues of public concern are significant.

The state of Azerbaijan has highly appreciated your activity. You were awarded the “Shohrat” Order in 2003 and the “Sharaf” Order in 2018. Today, on your anniversary, you are being awarded the highest order of the state of Azerbaijan, the “Istiglal” Order. I want to sincerely congratulate you on this occasion and present this order.

x x x

The head of state presented the “Istiqlal” Order to Ogtay Mirgasimov.

President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations!

Ogtay Mirgasimov: You are a remarkable commander, an outstanding politician and a man who never goes back on his word. These qualities are essential to us. We grew up exactly like this since childhood – soldiers and heroes have always been role models. May Allah be pleased with you. You are the son of great Heydar Aliyev, your father. This is a tremendous achievement, which is very inspiring. Everyone knows that.