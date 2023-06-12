Ilham Aliyev received aide to President of Russia

AZERBAIJAN, June 12 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Igor Levitin on the occasion of June 12 - Russia Day.

Igor Levitin thanked for the congratulations. He conveyed President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin`s greetings and best wishes to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Igor Levitin to pass on his greetings to Vladimir Putin.

Honoring the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Igor Levitin hailed the fact that the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader was widely celebrated in Russia.

They noted that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are successfully developing in various areas, including the field of economy.

The meeting saw discussions on the joint efforts to develop the North-South transport corridor, increase of freight traffic volume, opportunities to use respective infrastructure in the territory of Azerbaijan, cargo transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and North-South transport corridors through the territory of Azerbaijan, which has grown into the modern transportation hub.

They also discussed the study of opportunities for Russia to utilize the potential of the Zangezur corridor in the future and shared opinions on taking advantage of capabilities of the modern ship-building in Azerbaijan.