Disrupting the Status Quo: Chatsimple's Fresh Take on ChatGPT for Business

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 12, 2023 – Chatsimple AI, a pioneering start-up led by Hao Sheng, a veteran in AI Conversational solutions at Google, introduces a novel approach to workplace productivity for SMBs: training ChatGPT with your business data to drive customer engagement. Built over five years of dedicated research, Chatsimple offers an unparalleled service - a chatbot powered by your website data and informed by your business instructions.

Unlike most existing ChatGPT-based chatbots that handle Q&As, Chatsimple elevates the conversational interface by facilitating meaningful conversations, escalating to human agents when needed, and guiding visitors toward specific outcomes. Chatsimple's three-tier structure — manage, escalate, and convert — ensures superior customer engagement and definitive results, making it a standout tool in the customer service arena.

Chatsimple's core values lie in unique business knowledge and context, data governance, and full customization, which together form a unique knowledge model. This model allows businesses to provide specific escalation instructions, define desired outcomes, and modify frequently asked questions.

"Chatsimple is not just a chatbot; it's a complete interactive solution, providing businesses with a personalized Google and ChatGPT experience," said Hao Sheng, Founder of Chatsimple. "Beyond answering queries, we offer a solution that drives business growth by executing complex tasks regularly and bringing desired outcomes to fruition."

Chatsimple is focused on businesses selling digital goods, which often grapple with high volumes of inbound queries and require definitive outcomes. Chatsimple enables these businesses to precisely tailor their chatbot experience to cater to their unique needs.

Transparency in customization sets Chatsimple apart. The platform allows users to add specific skills to the chatbot, much like teaching a human new abilities. This approach makes Chatsimple an innovative, user-centric solution that upholds and respects data permissions while offering the sophistication of an AI-driven chatbot.

In celebrating its launch, Chatsimple invites all businesses to try out the platform and provide their invaluable feedback. This revolution in customer interaction begins today with Chatsimple!

Discover more about Chatsimple at www.chatsimple.ai.

About Chatsimple

Chatsimple is an innovative start-up transforming the AI and chatbot industry. The company is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, personalized AI chatbot solutions that empower businesses to elevate their customer interactions to new heights.

For further inquiries, please reach out to info@chatsimple.ai

