IR-MED Honors Juneteenth with Commitment to Healthcare Equality: PressureSafe Device Sees Beneath the Skin to Address Inequality in Pressure Injuries

Early detection of pressure injuries can be challenging for minority populations due to the current method of visual inspection



P atients with dark skin tones suffered more than twice as much as those with lighter skin, e videnc ing a major health inequ al ity in the U . S .

Dr. Dalton, a visionary healthcare thought leader and hall of fame CEO, is supporting IR-Med in analyzing the benefits of the PressureSafe device for African American and Hispanic populations in the U.S.



IR-MED Inc., ("IR-MED" or the "Company") (OTCQB:IRME), developer of a noninvasive AI-driven spectrographic analysis technology platform to address significant healthcare needs, today reiterated its commitment to healthcare equality globally and particularly in the U.S. Pressure injuries, ulcers that develop on the skin as a result of lying in bed or sitting in a wheelchair for long periods of time, are one of the most common harms experienced by patients, according to the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel, with a prevalence of 25% in long term acute care centers and 12% in nursing homes. Approximately 2.5 million patients per year develop pressure injuries and 60,000 die every year as a direct result of pressure injuries. While $26.8 billion is spent each year on the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries, people with dark skin tones are more than twice as likely to suffer from pressure injuries than those with lighter skin according to 5-year study published in Wounds. A literature review study in the Journal of Clinical Nursing confirms that people with darker skin tones are more likely in comparison with people presenting as Caucasian to develop higher stage pressure injuries.

IR-MED’s breakthrough PressureSafe, an innovative non-invasive medical device that uses infrared optical spectroscopy and AI, is designed to effectively detect early-stage pressure injuries for all skin tones. PressureSafe is skin-color agnostic because it uses infrared light to detect biomarker changes below the skin’s surface. The decision support system device is expected to launch in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024 with the of aim of improving patient care and healthcare equality.

Dr. David Dalton, a member of IR-MED’s Advisory Board, a hall of fame CEO, entrepreneur, pharmaceutical executive, and founder of The National Minority Health Association, he is currently Board Director and Executive Chairman of six companies and leads the chain drug industry as the first black pharmacist executive. His accolades include being an inductee into four halls of fame and a recipient of the Senatorial Medal of Freedom and veteran. Dr. Dalton was also selected by the International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare (IFAH) as one of the “Top 100 Healthcare Leaders” in 2019 and “Top 100 Healthcare Visionaries Award” in 2021.

Dr. Dalton commented, “While pressure injury is a major problem in all hospitalization situations, patients in the African American and Hispanic communities are statistically at a higher risk of developing pressure injuries since the early signs are not as visible on the patient’s skin. IR-MED’s device may offer a new decision support tool which could prevent pressure injuries and lead to better patient compliance and outcomes.”

About IR-MED

IR-MED Inc., is developing a noninvasive spectrographic analysis technology platform, allowing healthcare professions to detect, measure and monitor, in real time, different molecules in the blood, in human tissue, and in body fluids without invasive procedures. The first product under development is a handheld optical monitoring device that is being developed to support early detection of pressure injuries (PI) to the skin and underlying tissue, regardless of skin tone as it calibrates personally to each patient’s skin.

IR-MED’s technology is being developed to allow accurate readings of biomarkers in a non-invasive method, that may provide caregiver the optimal decision support-system in cases where uncertainties disturb physicians in their decision processes.

IR-MED holds patents protecting its technology and innovations in the noninvasive tissue analysis, and in the modeling and analysis of subcutaneous tissue.

PressureSafe is currently undergoing usability studies at multiple medical centers. It is not yet available for commercial use. Expected US launch: First Quarter/2024, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of IR-Med are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, completion of the development and design of PressureSafe device, results of clinical/useability studies and trials, timing of product development, FDA approval/clearance of products in development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

