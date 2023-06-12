West Coast Hip Hop’s Last True Independent Artist- Record Breaking G-SQUAB Amazes with New Record ‘Real Rap’
Spanning the streams of Hip Hop, Rap, and Gospel, G-SQUAB’s new 9-track release, “Real Rap” continues a shimmering musical careerSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An impact-maker with talent beyond measure, G-SQUAB is drawing Gospel and Hip-Hop artists towards his unique craft. Named the 1994 Awol Records Platinum Featured Artist, the experienced and prolific G-SQUAB delivers West Coast Hip Hop in his own mesmerizing way.
Led by his passion for creating music that is honest, raw, and undeniably representative of who he is, G-SQUAB has sculpted a remarkable identity in record time. Having shattered Frank Sinatra’s long-running world record of having the most solo albums within a year, G-SQUAB presents his refreshing and striking new album of 9 imposing tracks.
Titled, ‘Real Rap,’ the artist’s newest release takes listeners through a journey of profound emotions and unveils the gritty realities that underpin life on the streets. Authentic, moving, and eclectic, G-SQUAB presents listeners a portrait that is inspired by his own experiences.
An artist who remains steadfast on his goal of producing content that has originality, depth, and character, G-SQUAB is unlike any other powerhouse in the scene right now. His most notable achievement includes surpassing Sinatra’s record and achieving this milestone by delivering an impressive six solo albums, along with an EP and a single, all between 2021 and 2022. This accomplishment solidifies G-SQUAB as a prolific artist who tests the boundaries of music itself.
G-SQUAB’s tracks such as: “Walk Through the Ghetto,” “G-SQUAB That Gun,” and “Pray for Me” showcase his lyrical prowess and thought-provoking storytelling abilities. His ability to capture the essence of the human experience and deliver it through his music remains unmatched, putting him against top artists to watch for in the contemporary Hip Hop realm.
With the release of his latest album, “Real Rap,” a powerful nine-track masterpiece that exemplifies his unique style and musical vision, the artist continues to solidify his position as a trailblazer in the hip-hop community.
Stream the artist’s new album, ‘Real Rap’ on his official music streaming platforms and follow the artist on Instagram @gsquabmuzic! G-SQUAB is available on all streaming platforms- make sure to share, follow, and play his music out loud!
ABOUT
G-SQUAB is a dynamic artist who emerged from the renowned West Coast AWOL RECORDS Era, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene. With a successful appearance on C-BO Tales from the Crypt and recognition as a Platinum featured artist by Billboard in 1995, G-SQUAB has proven his talent and ability to captivate audiences.
Collaborating with notable artists such as Luni-Coleone, X-Raided, Yukmouth from the Lunis, Young Buck from G-UNIT, and Napoleon from 2pacs Outlaws, G-SQUAB has created a diverse and impressive body of work. His contributions to these collaborations have showcased his versatility and lyrical prowess.
As the founder of Squab music, G-SQUAB has established his own unique sound and style, combining elements of West Coast hip-hop with his personal artistic vision.
