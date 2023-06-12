Power Electronics Market Is Set To Reach A Valuation Of USD 54.06 Billion By The End Of 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements in power management technology is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Power Electronics Market Size – USD 37.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends –Rising demand for wide bandgap materials such as Gallium Nitride (GaN) and others” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power electronics market size reached USD 37.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and rapid penetration of Fifth Generation (5G) are key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, market companies are investing for assessing durability and quality of electronic devices, which also poses significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. Power electronics materials, such as gallium nitride, silicon carbide, and others, are primarily in high demand due to their capability in achieving efficient power conversion. In the automotive industry, power electronics is application of solid-state electronics for conversion and control of electric power. This is an effective and efficient method of managing business communications and data. Moreover, power electronics are used to minimize power and energy loss in a vehicle.

Power electronics is a branch of electrical engineering that deals with the conversion, control, and management of electric power using solid-state electronic devices. It encompasses a wide range of applications, from power supplies and motor drives to renewable energy systems and electric vehicles. Power electronics plays a crucial role in optimizing energy utilization and improving the efficiency of power systems. By employing various semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and thyristors, power electronics enables the conversion of electrical energy between different voltage levels, frequencies, and waveforms. It also provides precise control over power flow, voltage regulation, and reactive power compensation, ensuring stable and reliable operation of modern electrical grids. With the growing emphasis on energy conservation and the integration of renewable energy sources, power electronics continues to advance, enabling the development of innovative technologies and contributing to a more sustainable and interconnected world.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Power Electronics industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Power Electronics Market Research Report:

Infineon Technologies AG, Onsemi, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Power Integrated Circuit (IC) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Miniaturization of electronic products and rising demand for reliable and low-power consumption electronic components are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, increasing end-user’s awareness regarding various benefits of implementing power IC is contributing to revenue growth. Power IC addresses a few electronic applications that were previously beyond capabilities of traditional IC technologies. Moreover, market companies are also deploying developed technologies and high-voltage device concepts to maximize benefits of power IC. Furthermore, new power conversion system concepts are being investigated to provide flexibility and advantages in integrated solutions. This is another significant factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Gallium Nitride (GaN) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Strategic partnerships and funding from government bodies are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, rising demand for robotic process automation systems is contributing to market growth. Gallium nitride is used in servo drives for robotics and motion control. Moreover, increasing need for automation in the manufacturing process, as well as technological advancements, are among other major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Power Electronics market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of industry size, trends, and business growth prospects. This report also provides detailed information on technology spending for the forecasting period, which gives a unique view of the Power Electronics market across numerous segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global power electronics market based on device type, material, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Silicon

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Power Management

Drives

Rail Traction

Transportation

Renewables

Others

