Digital Phase Shifters Market Size and Share is Projected to Reach USD 9,713.4 Million in 2028

Surging demand for digital phase shifters from the aviation sector is a significant factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 255.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 56.7%, Market Trends – Emergence of 5G technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital phase shifters market size is expected to reach USD 9,713.4 Million and register a revenue CAGR of 56.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to surging demand from the aviation sector. Digital phase shifters are an essential component in radio frequency transmission and find application in transmitted wave electronic beam steering in radio frequency communication.

Wide applications of Radio Frequency (RF) transmission is driving demand for digital phase shifters that deliver high performance at an affordable cost while consuming very less power. Radio frequency communication is extensively used in the aviation sector to improve safety levels and decrease potential mishaps and accidents. Increasing air traffic and stringent regulations related to on-flight safety is also driving market revenue growth.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 56.7%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Astra Microwave Products Limited, Analog Devices Inc., Qorvo Inc., L3Harris Narda-MITEQ, Mercury Systems Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions, Eravant, Pulsar Microwave Corporation, and Planar Monolithics Industries.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among the application segments, frequency translators segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. This is due to rising need to control amplitude and phase of microwave/radiofrequency waves with better precision in demanding systems. Digital phase shifters are deployed for RF carrier frequency translation and thus improves operational effectiveness of transmitting and receiving antennas. Frequency translators are generally used in wireless communications to transmit a pass band signal to base band prior to demodulation.

Among the industry vertical segments, telecommunication segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over forecast period. In the telecommunications industry, gain achieved from a directional phased array antenna beam enables establishment of communication links to longer distances, including satellite communications requiring highly directive antennas. Additionally, emergence of 5G technology and its increasing applications in the telecommunication industry is expected drive revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

Digital phase shifters market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing space exploration activities, rise in 5G deployment trials, and increasing military budget.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital phase shifters market on the basis of bit number, application, industry vertical, and region:

Bit Number Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

4-Bits

5-Bits

6-Bits

8-Bits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Frequency Translators

Phased Array

Radar

Solid State Power Amplifiers

Phase Cancellation

Electronic Warfare

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military & Defense

Aviation

Telecommunication

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Digital Phase Shifters market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Digital Phase Shifters market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Digital Phase Shifters industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Digital Phase Shifters market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Digital Phase Shifters industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

