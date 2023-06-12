Flame Retardant Market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period to reach USD 10.60 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand from the electronics industry is a key factor driving flame retardant market revenue growth

Flame Retardant Market Size – USD 6.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Expansion of end-use sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flame retardant market size was USD 6.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Flame retardants market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising fire safety laws, expansion of end-use sectors, rising demand from the electronics industry, and increased demand from the construction sector.

Flame retardants are chemical compounds specifically designed to inhibit or slow down the spread of fire. These substances are incorporated into various materials, such as textiles, plastics, foams, and coatings, to enhance their fire resistance and reduce the risk of ignition or combustion. Flame retardants work by interrupting the chemical reactions that occur during a fire, either by releasing flame-quenching gases or by forming a protective barrier that prevents the flame from reaching the underlying material. While flame retardants play a crucial role in fire safety, there has been increasing awareness about their potential environmental and health impacts, prompting researchers to explore safer and more sustainable alternatives in recent years.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co., Ltd, Hongbaoli Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess, Muby Chemicals, and Sasol.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Brominated flame retardant segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Brominated Flame Retardants (BFRs) are synthetic chemical mixtures that are added to a variety of products, including those designed for industrial use, to make them less flammable. Polymers, textiles, and electronic equipment are common applications. By assuring the duration of flames, brominated flame retardants serve a vital role in lowering the impact on people, property, and the environment.

PVC segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is a commonly used polymer, particularly in electrical and communication cables as an insulating covering and in domestic applications such as window panes, doors, and house sidings. As a result of its flame-retardant properties, PVC inhibits both the initiation and spreading of fire. Fire protection is provided not only by the presence of chlorine inside the polymer matrix but also by the creation of a carbonized product as a result of the recent evolution of hydrogen chloride. It is hypothesized that a carbonized product has conjugated & cross-linked structures that safeguard the polymer main chain during combustion. As flame retardants for PVC, chemical substances such as coordination compounds, metal alloys, and inorganic and organic chemicals are recommended.

Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Alumina trihydrate

Brominated Flame Retardant

Antimony Trioxide

Phosphorous Flame Retardants

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Epoxy Resins

PVC

Rubber

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Flame Retardant market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Flame Retardant market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Flame Retardant market.

