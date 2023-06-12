How automation can help save your business time and money

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automating tasks has become increasingly important in today's fast-paced and technology-driven world. Not only do these advantages positively affect time and money but many also go deeper and impact every part of a business from the ground up.

More and more SMBs in Canada are incorporating tech into their overall business operations. According to Statistics Canada, 45.5% of Canadian businesses use industry-specific software, 45.3% use cloud computing, and 22.2% use internet-connected smart devices.

There are several risks associated with not automating tasks and still using paper-based processes. The top three risks are 1) human error which can cost the business thousands of dollars, 2) inefficient use of staff time, 3) and lack of internal controls.

It’s evident that incorporating tech in business operations is something that cannot be ignored and has become a must-have for SMBs. Alana Pratt, HR Advice Specialist, at BrightHR Canada shares below several reasons why automating tasks is important.

Increased efficiency: Automation allows tasks to be completed faster and more accurately than manual methods. Computers and machines can work continuously leading to higher productivity and output. By automating repetitive and mundane tasks, employees can focus on more strategic and creative aspects of their work.

Cost savings : Automating HR tasks can lead to significant cost savings for SMBs. By reducing manual data entry, paperwork, and administrative tasks, SMBs can lower operational costs associated with HR processes. Additionally, automation helps minimize errors and reduce compliance-related fines, further contributing to cost savings.

Improved accuracy and quality : Humans are prone to errors, especially when performing repetitive tasks for extended periods. Automation ensures consistent and precise execution of tasks, minimizing the chances of errors and improving overall quality.

Growth : Automated systems are typically designed to handle large volumes of work. As businesses grow, automation can easily scale up to meet increased demand without the need for extensive manual intervention.

Faster turnaround time : Automation reduces the time required to complete tasks, leading to faster turnaround times. This is particularly important in customer service, where timely responses and quick service delivery are critical. By automating various aspects of customer interactions, organizations can provide faster and more efficient service, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Improved employee experience: Automation can enhance the overall employee experience within an SMB. Self-service portals or mobile apps can allow employees to access and update their personal information, request time off, view pay stubs, and access HR policies and resources. Empowering employees with self-service options improves efficiency, transparency, and employee satisfaction.

About BrightHR

Award-winning smart HR software, BrightHR, is transforming people management for small businesses by providing leading HR and health & safety software as well as advice & support needed for owners to grow their businesses. BrightHR saves business owners and HR professionals valuable time & money through our innovative HR management software. Users can handle everyday HR tasks—like logging sickness, create contracts and policies using templates, automatically tracking/calculating vacation for employees, generating complex shift schedules with ease, and much more.

