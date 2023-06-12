Compound Feed Market to Experience Explosive Growth & Set to Reach USD 641.2 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2%

Rising Consumer Demand Drives Need for Compound Feed in Livestock Industries

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The compound feed market on a global scale is currently estimated to be worth USD 521.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to achieve a value of USD 641.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the period from 2022 to 2027. Several factors contribute to the expansion of the compound feed market, including the rising demand for meat consumption in developing nations, the increasing prevalence of livestock farming, the growing utilization of animal-based products in the food industry, and the escalating incidence of animal diseases.

Compound feed plays a crucial role in the global food industry by providing a safe and nutritious source of animal proteins. With the increasing consumer demand for meat and dairy products, there is a growing need for compound feed to support the expanding livestock rearing and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, the growth of domestic and international food chains and restaurants is expected to further fuel the market's growth.

Key Industry Development:

One of the notable developments in the compound feed market is the increasing demand for animal protein products worldwide. As the global population continues to grow, there is a rising need for meat, milk, and eggs, which has led to a surge in livestock production. This has, in turn, boosted the demand for compound feed as it is a crucial component in ensuring the health and productivity of animals.

Moreover, advancements in animal nutrition research and technology have played a vital role in shaping the compound feed industry. Extensive research efforts have led to the development of innovative feed formulations and additives that enhance animal performance, improve feed efficiency, and promote overall animal health. These developments have not only benefited livestock producers but also contributed to sustainable farming practices.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Metrics Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 CAGR 4.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 641.2 billion Segments covered Ingredient, Form, Livestock, Source & Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Key Takeaways:

Increasing global demand for animal protein products drives the growth of the compound feed market.

Advancements in animal nutrition research and technology contribute to the development of innovative feed formulations and additives.

Consolidation and strategic partnerships among key industry players are observed, leading to the formation of larger and more competitive companies.

Stringent regulations are implemented to ensure feed safety and quality standards, resulting in increased investments in quality control measures.

Sustainability has become a key focus, leading to the exploration of alternative protein sources and responsible sourcing of feed ingredients.

Drivers and Opportunities:

Drivers:

One of the driving factors in the compound feed market is the increasing demand for animal products for commercial purposes. Meat and dairy products are valuable sources of protein, and there has been a notable rise in both imports and exports of meat between developed and developing countries. Poultry meat consumption has experienced significant growth due to its lower fat content compared to beef and mutton. Major consumers of processed meat and pork include countries like the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China, Japan, the UK, France, and Germany. To ensure the production of high-quality meat and dairy products, it is crucial for livestock to be free from harmful diseases and ailments. Therefore, livestock producers focus on providing nutritious feed to their animals to reduce health risks and promote environmental sustainability.

Opportunities:

There is also an opportunity for the compound feed market in developing economies, where livestock feeding practices are gaining importance. The low productivity of livestock in these countries is often attributed to inadequate growth and improper feeding management, which can be addressed through improved feeding practices. Government policies and economic strategies in these regions encourage farmers to transition to semi-intensive systems that involve the use of imported feed. Compound feed, which provides an optimal mix of nutrients for livestock, plays a crucial role in this transformation. As a result, intensive livestock farming is flourishing in emerging countries, creating opportunities for feed manufacturers to expand their presence in the compound feed market.

Segments:

The cereal segment holds a dominant position in the compound feed market due to its use as a nutritional source for animals.

Cereals such as whole and ground grains, as well as harvested plants before maturity and silage, are commonly used in compound feed to meet the fiber requirements of livestock. The consumption of cereals in compound feed depends on factors such as cost and availability in different regions.

During the forecast period, the plant-based segment is expected to have the largest market share in the compound feed market.

This segment mainly includes compounds derived from sources such as oils, vegetables, grains, and other plant-based ingredients. The growth of this category is driven by factors such as the nutritional profile of plant-based ingredients, the cost-effectiveness of raw materials, and the increasing demand for environmentally friendly products. Many market players offer plant-based compound feed products to cater to the demand from end-users, and plant-sourced products have found extensive application in ruminant nutrition.

Among the different forms of compound feed, the crumble segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Crumbles are prepared by pelleting the mixture of ingredients and then crushing the pellets into a coarser consistency. This form of compound feed has gained popularity in broiler production due to its feeding convenience, and it is the second most preferred form after pellets.

In terms of livestock, the poultry segment is expected to dominate the compound feed market.

The poultry industry is the largest and fastest-growing sector in animal production. Poultry products, such as chicken and eggs, are widely consumed globally, leading to the domestication of livestock for commercial purposes and driving the demand for compound feed.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth in the compound feed market during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to factors such as the region's increasing meat consumption, expanding meat production, and the presence of developing economies that contribute to the growing demand. The Asia Pacific region is also the largest producer of feed, and factors like high demand for meat and animal by-products, rising demand for processed food, and increasing disposable income further contribute to the rising demand for compound feed in the region.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Cargill, Inc. (US)

ADM (US)

Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand)

New Hope Group (China)

Land O’Lakes (US)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Alltech, Inc. (US)

Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd (China)

Weston Milling Group (Australia)

Feed One Co. (Japan)

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com