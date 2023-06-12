Medical Equipment Cooling Market Size 2023: Analysis, Segmentation, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Medical Equipment Cooling Market Size – USD 220 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.80%, Market Trends – Increasing global prevalence of cancer” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical equipment cooling market size was USD 220 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, government initiatives to increase number of hospitals, and increasing prevalence of cancer are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Trends in the medical equipment cooling business are increasing by rising rates of chronic illnesses, such as cancer, in the coming years. World Health Organization(WHO) estimated that 2.26 million new instances of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2020, which can encourage the usage of medical cooling devices for equipment used in medical imaging and other cancer detection procedures. In addition, need for medical cooling systems would rise as a result of adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), in diagnostic imaging to capture better images and reduce the amount of heat generated by equipment during diagnostic procedures, thereby driving revenue growth of the market.

The Medical Equipment Cooling industry is segmented in this report based on manufacturers, regions, product types, and applications. The study can help understand the industry and define progress strategies for the company / key players. Provides a detailed analysis of new entrants or existing competitors in the Medical Equipment Cooling industry, ranging from industry positioning and marketing channels to potential growth strategies.

Alliance Medical, Alpha Source, Inc., Althea Group., Aramark, Canon Inc., GE HealthCare, Hoya Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The liquid based cooling segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical equipment cooling market in 2022. This is because Coefficient Of Performance (COP) provided by liquid cooling systems enables medical X-ray imaging equipment to run efficiently and with little power usage. This helps to improve equipment availability and performance. Effectiveness of these systems maximizes the transfer of heat from temperature-sensitive components to surrounding environment. Compared to air-based heat exchangers, liquid cooling is more efficient in terms of cooling speed, noise levels during operation, system availability, and dependability. Medical X-ray equipment frequently requires a carefully constructed liquid cooling system to guarantee maximum performance and dependable operation throughout its useful life. To maintain a particular temperature, a particular coolant must be employed. Conditions of low and high pressure need temperature management of several liquid circuits or multiple pressure drop settings in more complex liquid cooling systems.

The imaging applications segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global medical equipment cooling market during the forecast period. This is due to rapid technical development and rising spending by healthcare providers, which have led to improved imaging equipment for benefit of patients. In addition, increasing number of healthcare institutions running a large number of diagnostic tests and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are other key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, government and non-government groups adopt numerous measures for routine management of medical devices, which is rising demand for preventative medical devices. Furthermore, increasing number of hospitals throughout the world to accommodate rising prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as trend of yearly maintenance programs among healthcare providers, are expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical equipment cooling market on the basis of Type, configuration, compressors, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Liquid Based Cooling

Air-Based Cooling

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Packaged Systems

Modular Systems

Split Systems

Compressors Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Scroll Compressors

Screw Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Reciprocating Compressors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Imaging Applications

Cold Storage and testing

Dehumidification

Laser Application

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Others

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Equipment Cooling Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Medical Equipment Cooling Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Medical Equipment Cooling market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Medical Equipment Cooling market?

• How will each Medical Equipment Cooling submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each Medical Equipment Cooling submarket develop from 2023 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2032?

• Will leading Medical Equipment Cooling markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

This report tells you Today how the Medical Equipment Cooling market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

