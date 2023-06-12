Molecular Glue Degrader Market Growth is Expected to Register CAGR Of 9.2% Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The Molecular Glue Degrader Market is an emerging and rapidly growing sector in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The global molecular glue degrader market will oversee Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.2% during the forecast period. ” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Molecular Glue Degrader Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the global targeted protein degradation market, which includes molecular glue degraders, is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Furthermore, government organizations and regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the potential of molecular glue degraders in addressing unmet medical needs. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to several molecular glue degraders in development, which is expected to expedite their clinical development and regulatory approval processes.

One of the primary drivers of growth in the molecular glue degrader market is the need for new and effective treatments for cancer. Traditional cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation, often come with significant side effects and may not be effective for all patients. The use of molecular glue degraders offers a new approach to cancer treatment that targets specific proteins involved in cancer cell growth and survival.

These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Molecular Glue Degrader market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The leading companies operating in the Molecular Glue Degrader market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Molecular Glue Degrader market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Proxygen GmbH, Tocris Bioscience, LifeSensors Inc., Evotec SE, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Seed Therapeutics, Inc., Ranok Therapeutics Co. Ltd., Venquis Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. and others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

PROTACs (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global molecular glue degrader market in 2022 due to several factors. PROTACs are a well-established class of molecular glue degraders that have demonstrated significant potential in preclinical and clinical studies. They function by recruiting an E3 ubiquitin ligase to the target protein, leading to its ubiquitination and subsequent degradation by the proteasome. This targeted approach has shown promise in addressing previously undruggable targets and overcoming drug resistance. Additionally, the extensive research and development activities in the PROTACs field have led to a robust pipeline of candidates, with several molecules in advanced stages of clinical development. This has attracted significant investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic institutions, further driving the growth of the PROTACs segment.

Cancer treatment segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global molecular glue degrader market in 2022 due to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide and the need for more effective and targeted cancer therapies. Traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy often have significant side effects and can be ineffective in treating certain types of cancers. Molecular glue degraders offer a new approach to cancer treatment by selectively targeting cancer-causing proteins for degradation, leading to more effective and less toxic treatments.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global molecular glue degrader market in 2022 due to strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, significant investment in research and development, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government policies. North America, particularly the United States, is home to numerous prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that are actively involved in the development of molecular glue degraders. These companies have extensive research and development capabilities, which have contributed to the growth of the molecular glue degrader market in the region. Additionally, Government organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), play a crucial role in supporting the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics. These organizations provide funding, regulatory guidance, and other resources to facilitate the growth of the molecular glue degrader market in North America.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras (PROTACs)

Specific and Non-genetic IAP-dependent Protein ERasers (SNIPERs)

Target ORiented ProtEin Degrader Optimizer (TORPEDO)

LYsosomal Targeting Chimeras ( LYTACs)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cancer treatment

Infectious diseases

Genetic diseases

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

Major Regions Covered in the Molecular Glue Degrader Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Molecular Glue Degrader market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

