Surgical Robots Market Size is Projected to Reach US $ 17.66 Bn by 2030 | Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data

Rising adoption of robotic surgeries is a key factor driving surgical robots market revenue growth

Surgical Robots Market Size – USD 3.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.3%, Market Trends increasing need for federal government devices identifications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical robots market size was USD 3.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of robotic surgeries, technological advancement in medical devices, and increasing need for federal government device identifications are key factors driving market revenue growth. Surgical robots can perform complex procedures with geometrical precision, even in anatomical areas, that are difficult to reach by human surgeons.

Robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery and minimally invasive surgery are gaining traction in India, where it is expected to grow at a high rate over the next few years as surgeons and patients seek better and more predictable outcomes. According to research, with approximately 200,000 joint replacement procedures performed each year, need exists, and opportunity to introduce a game-changing new technology is well-timed. Minimally invasive surgical techniques are the most recent advancement in robotic surgeries, giving surgeons a precision tool that uses same small incisions as traditional laparoscopy. Technological advancements, particularly use of robotic technology in surgery, have played a significant role in realization and even advancement of such paradigm-shifting procedures. Pursuit of minimal invasiveness in surgery is a notable trend that is beneficial to patients as it can minimize skin incisions, which reduces infection risk, post - operative pain, and recovery time while enhancing cosmesis.

Moreover, increasing need for federal government device identifications is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 21 June 2021, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved various types of computer-assisted surgical systems, which can be used for pre-operative planning, surgical navigation, and assisting with surgical procedures. One type of computer-assisted surgical system is Robotically-Assisted Surgical (RAS) devices. RAS devices, also known as robotic surgery, allow surgeons to regulate and move surgical tools through one or more tiny incisions in patient's body (minimally invasive) for various surgical procedures. RAS devices are used in an operating room by trained physicians for laparoscopic surgical procedures in vascular surgeries, colorectal, cardiac, gynecologic, thoracic, head and neck, and urologic surgery. This device is also used for gallbladder removal, hysterectomy, and prostatectomy (removal of prostate), which is rising with improvement of digital technology.

However, product recall by government agencies is the key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For instance, on 11 June 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared the DaVinci S.P. robotic surgery system manufactured by Intuitive Surgical a Class 2 recall. A Class 2 recall is defined by FDA, as one in which use or exposure of other patients to a faulty product may result in a temporary or permanent medical problem that can be inverted or patient can be healed. Furthermore, high costs of medicinal instruments, and surgeries is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Analysis of Five Forces

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Surgical Robots market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Surgical Robots Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Surgical Robots Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

Intuitive Surgical., Sysmex Europe SE, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Ambi Robotics Inc., Stryker, Diligent Robotics Inc., Hansen Medical, CMR Surgical Ltd.

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Surgical Robots Market – Segmentation Assessment

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Geography Overview

The global Surgical Robots Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Surgical Robots Market’s growth.

What are the main pieces of information included in this report on the Surgical Robots Market?

Market CAGR during the predicted period

Comprehensive details on the factors that will drive the Surgical Robots Market's growth between 2023 and 2030.

Accurate estimation of the Surgical Robots Market size and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market

Realistic predictions of future trends and shifts in consumer behavior

Surgical Robots Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape, along with comprehensive vendor information

In-depth assessment of the factors that may impede Surgical Robots Market vendors' expansion.

What are the key advantages for stakeholders in this report on the Surgical Robots Market?

The Surgical Robots Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, estimations, and size dynamics from 2023 to 2030, which can help stakeholders identify potential prospects.

The study highlights the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network, as shown in the five forces study by Porter.

In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist in identifying current opportunities in the Surgical Robots Market.

The report maps the largest revenue-contributing countries in each region.

The Surgical Robots Market research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Business Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Research by Type

1.3 Application Market

1.4 Studying Goals

1.5 Years Thought about

2 Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Surgical Robots Market Perspective for the World

2.2 Regional Growth Trends

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1Industry Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Difficulties

2.3.4 Market Restrictions

3 Key Players' Competition Landscape

3.1 Top Players in the World by Revenue

3.2 Market Share by Company Type Worldwide

3.3 Players Covered: Revenue Order

3.4 Ratio of Global Market Concentration

3.4.1 Ratio of Global Market Concentration

3.4.2 The top 10 and five companies worldwide by revenue

3.5 Key Players Location Served and Head Office

3.6 Major Players, Goods and Services

3.7 Date of Market Entry

3.8 Acquisitions and mergers, growth

4 Market Data by Type from Surgical Robots

4.1 Historic Global Market Size by Type

4.2 Forecasted Market Size by Application for Type 5 Surgical Robots in the World

5.1 Historical Market Size by Application for the World

5.2 Market Size by Application for the World

