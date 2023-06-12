Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,253 New WV Business Registrations for May of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,253 new businesses statewide during the month of May according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Braxton County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through May with a total of 14 new business registrations, a 3.11% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Taylor, Webster, Summers, and Clay Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 15 new business entities were registered in Taylor County in May of 2023. Webster County successfully registered six businesses. Summers County reported 14 registrations for the month and Clay County registered five new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for May were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh, and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 125 businesses while Berkeley County reported 102 new registrations. Monongalia County had 90 businesses register. Raleigh County registered 81 new businesses while Cabell County totaled 72 new registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,354 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. Jefferson County led all 55 counties with a 19.37% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.