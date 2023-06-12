FOSS4G 2023: The world's largest global conference on open-source geospatial technology is coming to Prizren, Kosovo.

rom June 26th to July 2nd, 2023, Prizren will be the epicenter of geospatial technology worldwide.

FOSS4G 2023 is expected to bring together over 1000 participants from around the globe, providing a unique opportunity to exchange experiences, knowledge, and collaboration in the field of geospatial technology.

The conference will feature a rich program with over 40 workshops, 200 presentations and panels, 11 side events, and exhibitions from various organizations and companies contributing to the development of geospatial technology.

Over 50 global and local businesses have supported the conference so far, including global companies like Re:Earth, GEOCAT, META, Geo Solutions, GISKOS, QGIS.JP, OPENGIS, SparkGEO, OpenGeoGroep, OSGeo.JP. For more information about our partners and sponsors visit https://2023.foss4g.org/sponsors/.

FOSS4G brings together developers, users, decision-makers, and observers from a wide range of organizations and operating fields. Through seven days of workshops, presentations, discussions, and collaboration, FOSS4G participants create effective and relevant geospatial products, standards, and protocols. FOSS4G 2023 is the annual event organized by the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo) since 2006 and is one of the largest global gatherings for geospatial software of the year. FOSS4G 2023 will be organized by FLOSSK, a Kosovo-based NGO promoting open-source software since 2009.

For more information about FOSS4G 2023, visit the official website https://2023.foss4g.org/ or follow the official Twitter account @foss4g2023.