Global Cat Food Market is Likely to Reach worth of US$ 60,951.4 Million by capturing a CAGR of 3% from forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The United States is projected to dominate the North America cat food industry, representing over 81.9% in 2023, driven by the growing popularity of human diets with reduced or no animal meat. Additionally, cat owners, who exhibit greater empathy for animals compared to non-pet owners, contribute to this trend.

The cat food market is forecast to expand at 3% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI's analysis. The industry's size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 44,744 million in 2023.



The government's role influences the cat food industry in regulating the available cat food in the countries. Companies are investing more in cat food to meet the specific requirements of cats’ diets.

Increasing consumer willingness to purchase premium products for their cats is leading firms to create a line of premium products. These products contain more nutrition and enhance the living conditions of pets, thus fueling market growth. Consumers are increasingly adopting pets, driving the trend of pet food premiumization, thus reflecting a positive market outlook in the years to come.

The demand for cat food is also rising on account of more people opting for no kids, thus propelling a trend toward pets as a substitute. Additionally, a surge in dual-income families and old-age couples is leading to a higher cat adoption rate.

Cat food manufacturers are also shifting toward developing vegan cat food to end the ethical dilemma of vegetarians and the vegan population. Manufacturers are enhancing their production units and diversifying cat food to meet the emerging demands of pet owners.

The availability of cat food on e-commerce sites has led to consumers' ability to buy foods without any physical barrier. Customers can compare and evaluate the prices and benefits of the products from the comfort of their homes before making a purchase.

Top Highlights from this Market:

The United States cat food industry is projected to be more than 32% in 2023.

In the year 2022, the German cat food industry gained a market value of 10%.

The Japanese cat food industry is expected to gain more than 0.8% market share in the coming years.

The United Kingdom cat food industry is projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

The Chinese cat food industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The India cat food industry is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in the next ten years.

Based on nature, the conventional segment acquired a maximum market share of 75% in 2022.

Based on the source, the animal-derived segment gained 68.60% market share in 2022.

Under the product type category, the kibble/dry category formed 35% of the overall market.

Based on pet type, the kitten segment gained a 35% market share in 2022.

Key Players in the Market are Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Mars Incorporated, Purina, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Affinity Petcare SA, Nutro Products Inc., Dave's Pet Food, Boulder Dog Food Company, Rollover Pet Food Ltd., Real Pet Food Company Pty Ltd, Freshpet, Burgess Group PLC, Nature's Variety, Fromm Family Foods LLC, JustFoodForDogs, The J.M. Smucker Company, Steve's Real Food, Natures Goodness Pet Food, Party Animal, Inc.

Market Watch: Innovations in this Market

Mars Petcare obtained NomNomNow Inc. in January 2022. The latter is a D2C fresh pet food brand headquartered in Tennessee, United States that sells fresh food, supplements, and cat treats. Mars Petcare integrated the brand into its Royal Canin division.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Boulder-based company revealed in November 2021 an industry-first collaboration to create a substitute for one of Hill’s most popular meat proteins, especially to meet the cats’ dietary needs.

Beaphar procured Pet Food UK, a super-premium pet food firm, in December 2021. The company's key brands are ‘Meowing Heads’ and ‘Barking Heads’ for cats and dogs, respectively. This acquisition has invigorated the firm's extant product line and distribution channel.



Industry by Categorization:

By Nature:

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional



By Source:

Animal Derived Fish Chicken Duck Beef Pork Venison/Game Lamb Turkey

Plant Derived

Insect Derived Crickets Mealworms Black soldier flies



By Product Type:

Kibble/Dry Extruded Baked Coated

Treats and Chews Pastes Cremes / Cream-Snacks Crunchy snacks Chew sticks Tablets Biscuits Cat Milk / Milk snacks

Dehydrated Food

Freeze-dried Food

Freeze-dried Raw

Wet Food

Frozen

Raw Food

Powder



By Pet Type:

Kitten

Senior

By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Bags

Folding cartons

Tubs & Cups

Can

Bottles & jars

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Pet Stores Discounters Independent Grocery Retailers Drugstores Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Nature

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Nature, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Nature, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Organic

5.3.2. Monoprotein

5.3.3. Conventional

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Nature, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Nature, 2023 to 2033

