Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Ideally Positioned to Help Solve Impending REE Supply Crisis

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "The Supply Crisis for Rare Earth Elements Intensifies."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/HpMUe

For more than 15 years, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) has been an important part of the rare earth market, developing technology to disrupt the status quo of rare earth elements. The company is now in a position to help solve the impending supply crisis by assisting with the creation of an independent supply chain of rare earth oxides for North American manufacturers. Ucore has differentiated itself with a unique approach that focuses on the most profitable sector of the supply chain, processing material and avoids the risks of large CAPEX requirements.

Ucore is fast approaching a launch point as it commissions a commercial demonstration plant in Canada that uses RapidSX(TM) (SX is short for “solvent extraction”), a proprietary metals separation technology wholly owned by Ucore that is not merely an alternative to Chinese technology but is also potentially better than anything in use today. Going forward, Ucore is also designing a full-size plant in the United States to supply rare earths to North American customers. Ucore is collaborating with suppliers of rare earth mixed concentrates from outside China, as well as end users of these oxides including OEM Automotive manufacturers.

And now, Ucore has caught the attention of what could be a milestone “company maker” partner: the U.S. government.



About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore’s vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People’s Republic of China’s control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore’s 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol UCU and in the United States on the OTC Markets’ OTCQX(R) Best Market under the ticker symbol UURAF. For further information, please visit www.Ucore.com/corporateupdate .

