Surgical Sutures Market is Expected to Reach $4.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surgical sutures industry is poised for significant advancements and growth in the near future. With the increasing demand for safe and effective wound closure techniques, coupled with technological innovations and evolving surgical practices, the market for surgical sutures is expected to thrive. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce sutures with improved tensile strength, biocompatibility, and antimicrobial properties. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing a shift towards absorbable sutures, which reduce the need for suture removal and promote faster healing. The integration of advanced materials, such as synthetic polymers and biodegradable materials, will enhance the durability and biocompatibility of sutures. Additionally, the rise of minimally invasive surgeries and robotic-assisted procedures will create a demand for sutures suitable for precise and efficient wound closure in these techniques. With a focus on patient comfort, sutures that minimize tissue trauma and scarring will gain popularity. The surgical sutures industry is set to play a crucial role in the evolving landscape of surgical procedures, contributing to improved patient outcomes, reduced complications, and enhanced wound healing in the near future.

Surgical Sutures market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.7 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for surgical sutures is witnessing steady growth primarily due to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed globally. The favorable reimbursement scenario for a number of surgical procedures and the launch of advanced sutures are further contributing to the growth of this market. However, the presence of alternative wound care management products and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Surgical Sutures Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $3.7 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $4.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Low- and middle-income countries Key Market Drivers Increasing number of surgical procedures

Major Surgical Sutures market players covered in the report, such as:

Ethicon Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Peters Surgical (France)

DemeTECH Corporation (US)

Internacional Farmacéutica (Mexico)

Sutures India (India)

EndoEvolution LLC (US)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (US)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US)

Mellon Medical B.V. (Netherlands)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the surgical suture market based on By Type of Product, Mode of Delivery, and Animal Type at the regional and global level:

Surgical Sutures Market, by Product

Suture Threads Nature of Absorbent Absorbable Sutures Natural Sutures Synthetic Sutures Polyglactin 910 Sutures Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures Polydioxanone Sutures Polyglycolic Acid Sutures Other Synthetic Sutures Non-absorbable Sutures Nylon Sutures Prolene Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures Other Non-absorbable Sutures

Type Of Coating Uncoated Sutures Antimicrobial Coated Sutures Other Coated Sutures

Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Reusable

Sutures Thread Market, by Type Multifilament Sutures Monofilament Sutures



Surgical Sutures Market, by Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

Other Applications

Surgical Sutures Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics & Physician Offices

Surgical Sutures Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoE

Asia China India Japan RoAPAC (Rest of Asia)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Surgical Sutures market include:

Manufacturers: Manufacturers play a pivotal role in the surgical sutures market by designing, producing, and distributing a wide range of sutures. They invest in research and development to enhance the quality, durability, and effectiveness of sutures. Manufacturers also collaborate with healthcare professionals to understand their needs and develop sutures that meet specific surgical requirements.

Healthcare Providers: Healthcare providers, including hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, are major stakeholders in the surgical sutures market. They rely on high-quality sutures for wound closure during surgical procedures. These stakeholders assess the safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of sutures and make procurement decisions based on patient needs and surgical requirements. Healthcare providers also provide feedback and insights to manufacturers to drive product improvements.

Surgeons and Surgical Teams: Surgeons and surgical teams are crucial stakeholders in the surgical sutures market. They rely on sutures for wound closure, tissue approximation, and hemostasis during surgical procedures. Surgeons evaluate and select sutures based on factors such as tensile strength, suture material, biocompatibility, and ease of use. They play a vital role in determining the success of suturing techniques and provide feedback to manufacturers regarding suture performance and usability.

Patients: Patients are indirect stakeholders in the surgical sutures market as they are the recipients of surgical procedures and wound closure techniques. The quality and performance of sutures significantly impact patient outcomes, including wound healing, scarring, and the risk of complications such as infection or dehiscence. Patients may also have preferences for sutures that offer improved comfort, reduced scarring, or faster healing.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), play a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of sutures. They establish guidelines and regulations for the manufacturing, labeling, and marketing of sutures. These stakeholders assess the performance and quality of sutures through rigorous testing and evaluation processes.

Distributors and Suppliers: Distributors and suppliers act as intermediaries between manufacturers and healthcare providers, facilitating the supply chain and distribution of sutures. They play a key role in ensuring that sutures reach healthcare facilities efficiently. Distributors and suppliers may provide additional services such as inventory management, product training, and customer support to healthcare providers.

Research and Academic Institutions: Research and academic institutions contribute to the surgical sutures market through scientific research, development of new suturing techniques, and evaluation of suture materials and technologies. These institutions collaborate with manufacturers, surgeons, and regulatory authorities to advance knowledge and innovation in the field of surgical sutures.

The collaboration and interaction among these key stakeholders are essential for the development, adoption, and continuous improvement of surgical sutures, ultimately benefiting patients and enhancing surgical outcomes.

Surgical Sutures Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the total market value of Surgical Sutures Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Surgical Sutures Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Surgical Sutures Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Surgical Sutures Market report?

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the surgical sutures market. The report analyzes this market by product, type, application, end user and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by product, type, application, end user and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the surgical sutures market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the surgical sutures market.

