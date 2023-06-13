Tessolve Joins TSMC Design Center Alliance

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tessolve, a worldwide provider of engineering solutions spanning complex IC design, semiconductor hardware and software development, testing, failure analysis, and embedded systems development, announced that it has joined the TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA). As a key component of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP), the DCA program focuses on chip implementation and system level design solutions to lower the barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.

Tessolve’s design service focus is on chip implementation, spanning packaging, test, and qualification, including:

• Design for test (DFT), ATE testing and improving yields.

• Analog design expertise in TSMC technology.

• Physical Design in the TSMC FinFET processes

• Support for chiplets in TSMC’s next generation 2D and 3D technologies.

This partnership enables the semiconductor and electronics industry with the full spectrum of Tessolve’s services incorporating TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies.

Customers across the board will benefit from this partnership, including fabless, original design manufacturing, and integrated device manufacturing companies; and spanning technology applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data center, IoT, automotive, multimedia, mobile, networking, communications, and storage.

Projects are simplified and accelerated because Tessolve delivers proven, leading-edge, end-to-end development services and solutions worldwide for complex SoC, ASIC, PCB and systems designs, including hardware, testing and software, from architectural specifications into production.

“We are proud to be a member of the TSMC DCA program to help customers reliably and rapidly accelerate development and scale their teams with Tessolve, with the highest quality, professional standards and security. Our collaboration ensures that customers can benefit from our comprehensive design, development and testing services,” stated Madhav Rao, Senior Vice President, VLSI Business Unit, Tessolve. “Working in unison with TSMC and their advanced process technologies, we can help reduce the barriers to more efficient semiconductor and electronics designs."

"We're pleased with the addition of Tessolve to our OIP Design Center Alliance to address customers’ need for design, development, and testing services on TSMC's industry-leading technologies," said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "This partnership, combining Tessolve's comprehensive experience with TSMC's technologies, expands our ecosystem for design service and enables mutual customers to achieve next-generation design success and quickly launch their differentiated products to the market."

Tessolve’s services have been proven worldwide with more than 2000 chips transformed and over 900 test programs released in the last two decades. Tessolve has a team of 3000+ silicon and embedded experts, and these engineers have helped tape out more than a dozen customer designs in TSMC in the last two years, in addition to supporting several more chip designs in various phases of development. Electronics companies can contact Tessolve for more information.



About Tessolve

Tessolve offers a unique combination of pre and post-silicon expertise to provide full turnkey silicon and system solutions from design to packaged parts. Tessolve provides a one-stop-shop solution with complete hardware and software capabilities and advanced silicon and system testing labs. Tessolve continuously invests in its’ R&D centers with specific initiatives in High-Performance Compute, System-level Test, Hi-Speed interfaces, Photonics, 5G and others. Tessolve also offers product development from concept to manufacturing, focused on Automotive, Industrial, & Avionics applications. Tessolve helps clients bring their product to market faster with a portfolio of complementary and turnkey solutions. For more information, visit www.tessolve.com.