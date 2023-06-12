The Global Sourcing Association Recognizes NIX as a Finalist in the 2023 UK Awards
NIX, a global software development company, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the Technology Enabled Project of the Year categoryST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The GSA UK Awards recognize organizations that have showcased outstanding performance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to ethical practices within the sourcing industry.
As a member of the GSA, NIX consistently demonstrates its dedication to excellence and sustainability. NIX aligns closely with the GSA's vision, placing utmost importance on mutually-aligned objectives and nurturing trusted partnerships with clients.
"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the GSA UK Awards," said Alexey Nikolayev, Global Head of Corporate Clients and Business Development at NIX. "This acknowledgment underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional value to our clients while adhering to the highest ethical standards. At NIX, we believe that sustainable and responsible business practices are integral to creating a positive future for the industry and all stakeholders involved."
The GSA UK Awards brings together professionals, companies, and thought leaders to promote best practices, collaboration, and innovation in sourcing. The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 4th at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, where winners in various categories will be announced.
NIX extends its heartfelt gratitude to the GSA for recognizing its efforts and congratulates all finalists and nominees for their remarkable contributions to the industry.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United - Software Development Company
+1 609-624-5383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other