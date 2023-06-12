Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Worth USD 13.96 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.43 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) activities” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) market size reached USD 9.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of strokes and heart-related disorders is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke accounted for one in every six fatalities from cardiovascular disease in 2020. Every year, around 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer from a stroke. Approximately 610,000 are first or new strokes. The CDC and its partners are leading national initiatives and programs to reduce stroke-related mortality and disability rates and to assist women in living longer, healthier lives. For instance, the Million Hearts effort, which is co-led by the CDC and the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services, collaborates with other federal agencies and private-sector partners to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke, as well as to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

However, regulatory challenges and delay in getting approvals could restrain revenue growth of the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (DFDA) has strict regulations for ECG to ensure their safety and effectiveness. The regulatory tests and guidelines for diagnostic ECG equipment are extremely varied. The description of the device, performance testing, in-vitro safety testing, labeling, and other legal requirements are some of these. Manufacturers find it challenging to introduce new items to the market due to strict product approval procedures and safety restrictions. These factors could hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent.

The rising geriatric population is another significant driver of the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market. With an aging population, the prevalence of heart disease is increasing, leading to a greater demand for diagnostic ECG machines. Additionally, the geriatric population tends to have more complex medical conditions, which require more advanced diagnostic tools, further driving the growth of the market.

Its panoramic view of the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph industry entails useful insights into the estimated Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this Industry’s keyoutcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1923

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

General Healthcare Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller AG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Spacelabs Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd, Norav Health, and Cardioline S.P.A.

Segmental Analysis

The global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph sector in a strategic manner.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The product segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market in 2022. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and technological developments in diagnostic ECG are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment. The heart's rhythm is captured by a tiny, wearable device called a Holter monitor. It is used to identify or estimate the likelihood of heart arrhythmias. If a conventional Electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) doesn't reveal enough information regarding the state of the heart, a Holter monitor test may be performed. An event recorder, a longer-term monitor, may be required if the irregular heartbeats happen infrequently.

The 3-Lead segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The dynamic 3-lead ECG is typically used to find cardiac anomalies such arrhythmic and ischemic anomalies. Simple resting ECGs, which typically last a few tens of seconds and can be performed for only a few minutes, are unable to identify these anomalies because of their irregular occurrence.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of heart disorders and rapid technological advancements in diagnostic ECG devices are driving revenue growth of the market in this region. In January 2022, Spacelabs Healthcare, which is a part of OSI Systems, Inc., has introduced two new Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices known as CardioPulse Go and CardioPulse Prime. These devices come with advanced features such as updated lists of orders, constant connectivity, and Patient Data Query (PDQ), which increase their efficiency even in critical settings.

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-market

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product and services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Product

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Event Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Smart ECG Monitors

Software & Service

Lead Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

12-Lead

5-Lead

3-Lead

6-Lead

Single-Lead

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.



Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1923

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:



Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-catalytic-cracking-unit-market



Expandable Polystyrene Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/expandable-polystyrene-market



Shortwave Infrared Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/shortwave-infrared-market



Lithotripsy Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lithotripsy-devices-market



Lubricating Oil Additives Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lubricating-oil-additives-market



Linear Low Density Polyethylene Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/linear-low-density-polyethylene-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles: Food Tech Market | Slam technology market

Latest Report: Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market | Cannabis Market