Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market has witnessed a growth of USD 204.2 Million from 2023 to 2032 with a highest 6.7% CAGR

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airway stent/lung stent market size was USD 106.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of lung disease and respiratory diseases, technological advancements in airway stent devices, and rising government initiatives and approvals are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Chronic respiratory diseases have an impact on lungs airways and other pulmonary structures. Most prevalent ones include pulmonary hypertension, asthma, occupational lung disorders, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Other risk factors besides tobacco use include air pollution, work-related chemicals and dust, and recurrent lower respiratory infections in children. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.6% of adults have had COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis diagnosis. 1.2 million visits to emergency rooms with primary diagnosis being COPD, while 335 and 7,336 died from Bronchitis, Emphysema respectively. Furthermore, throughout the past 50 years, airway stents have seen substantial development. Clinicians now have a wider variety of tools at their disposal to treat airway stenosis related to benign and malignant aetiologies of Central Airway Obstruction (CAO) due to development of silicone, bare metallic, and hybrid stents. Clinicians now have a wealth of knowledge on insertion and elimination of airway stents as well as treatment of post-stent problems.

However, product recalls by federal government agencies is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For instance, on 12 April 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation is recalling VICI VENOUS STENT system and VICI RDS VENOUS STENT system due to possibility of stent migration. VICI SDS and VICI RDS VENOUS STENT Systems are designed to treat occlusions and obstructions in narrowed or blocked venous veins. But some issues resulted in 17 concerns and reported injuries and there have been no reported deaths.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The metal stents segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global airway stent or lung stent market during the forecast period. This is because metallic stents have a longer but still limited duration of stent patency of 4-6 months. These facilitate improved blood flow through arteries where these are positioned. These can halt a heart attack in addition to angioplasty and do not obstruct side branches, therefore a significant proportion of hilar tumors are stable and round.

The hospitals registered steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global airway stent or lung stent market in 2022. This is due to increasing attention to modernizing healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals offer greater care as they have access to highly trained medical and nursing personnel. Moreover, number of revascularization procedures is expected to rise as a result of an increasing sedentary lifestyle, diet, and health complications, including smoking, alcohol, and using cigarettes.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global airway stent or lung stent market in 2022. This is due to presence of leading companies, product launches and rising government approvals for these stent systems. For instance, on 26 July 2022, BIOTRONIK, announced that its creative Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system, which received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an improved implantation process for endovascular treatment options. The company also announced the device's full commercial launch in the U.S., which had already begun in early August.

On 10 February 2022, Micro-Tech Endoscopy introduced the first self-expanding tracheobronchial nitinol y-stent. The Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System is a flexible, compliant device used to treat malignant neoplasms of tracheobronchial carina.

Top competitors of the airway stent/lung stent Market profiled in the report include:

Merit Medical Systems., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated., Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, EFER ENDOSCOPY, Novatech SA, Fuji Systems, and Atos Medical Group. (Kapitex Healthcare Ltd)

Emergen Research has segmented global airway stent/lung stent market on the basis of product type, material type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Tracheal stents

bronchial stents

laryngeal stents

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Silicon stents

Metal stents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Analysis of the airway stent/lung stent Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global airway stent/lung stent market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global airway stent/lung stent market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for airway stent/lung stent. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

