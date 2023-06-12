Global Exoskeleton market is expected to reach Worth USD 1,533.8 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of exoskeletons in industrial and healthcare applications is a key factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 334.5 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.4%, Market Trends – Integration with other technologies and miniaturization and portability” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exoskeleton market size reached USD 334.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on rehabilitation and therapy is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. Exoskeletons provide a range of benefits in rehabilitation facilities. For instance, exoskeletons aid patients to recover more quickly from injuries or surgeries by providing support and assistance during rehabilitation exercises. In addition, exoskeletons can provide a safer environment for rehabilitation by reducing the risk of falls or other injuries. Recent advances in technology and widespread military applications are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Exoskeletons have been used in military applications for several years, and there is a growing interest in using them to enhance soldiers’ physical capabilities and reduce risk of injuries in the field. This is driving research and development in the exoskeleton industry, leading to innovations and improvements in technology.

Limited applications and power source requirements play a major role in restraining the market revenue growth. Exoskeletons require a power source to operate, which can limit their mobility and usability. In addition, the batteries used to power exoskeletons can be heavy and have limited battery life, which can limit their usability in certain situations. Moreover, exoskeletons are often heavy, bulky, and uncomfortable to wear, particularly for extended periods. This can limit their usability, particularly in industrial applications where they need to be worn for several hours at a time.

One of the primary drivers of the exoskeleton market is the increasing adoption of new technologies. Recent advancements in material sciences, robotics, and artificial intelligence have paved the way for the development of more advanced and effective exoskeletons. These devices are now capable of providing greater support and mobility, as well as enabling more precise control and feedback mechanisms.

Another factor driving the exoskeleton market is the growing investment in research and development. Governments and private organizations around the world are increasingly investing in exoskeleton technology, recognizing the potential benefits for a range of applications. This has led to a significant increase in funding for exoskeleton research, with a focus on developing new materials, sensors, and control mechanisms to improve the performance and effectiveness of these devices.

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.

Download a sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1924

The major companies studied in the report include:

Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Suitx, Rex Bionics Ltd., RB3D, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sarcos Technology, and Robotics Corporation

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fixed/stationary segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for logistic and warehousing operations is a major factor driving the segment revenue growth. For instance, fixed exoskeletons are used in warehousing and logistics to provide support for workers who are performing tasks such as loading and unloading heavy items from trucks or moving large packages. This can help reduce the risk of injury and improve worker efficiency.

The non-powered segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Significant investments in preventing repetitive stress injuries and holding tools or equipment during various industrial operations are key factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, significant investments in various research & development in bio-engineering and electro-medical technology to increase the strength of soldiers is another key factor contributing to the segment revenue growth. Investments in electro-medical technology are important because exoskeletons require high-capacity batteries to provide power to the motors and control systems. Further, advances in battery technology, such as the development of more efficient and long-lasting batteries could significantly improve the performance and usability of exoskeletons.

The military segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Significant investments in improving strength, endurance safety, and ergonomics in exoskeleton suits is a major factor driving the segment revenue growth. Exoskeletons have significant potential to enhance human strength and endurance, making it possible to perform tasks that can otherwise be difficult or impossible. Military organizations are significantly investing in assistive bionic exosuit owing to their various benefits. For instance, improved mobility and independence can lead to an improved overall quality of life for individuals with mobility impairments. In addition, with the help of an assistive bionic exosuit, individuals with mobility impairments can become more independent and rely less on others for assistance.

The market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand from the logistics and healthcare industries are key factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. For instance, fixed exoskeletons are used in healthcare settings to support patients with mobility impairments, such as those recovering from surgery or with conditions such as spinal cord injuries. This can be used to support healthcare workers who are lifting or moving patients, reducing the risk of injury.

Read full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/exoskeleton-market

Based on Type, the market is segmented into:

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Mobile

Fixed/Stationary

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Powered

Non-Powered

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Healthcare

Military

Others

Regional Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is New Additions in 2023?

Market Presence Across Multiple Geographies

Greater emphasis on data privacy and security

Online Interactive Peer-to-Peer Collaborative Bespoke Updates Edition

Detailed industry outlook

Additional information on company players

Customized report and analyst support on request

Recent market developments and it’s futuristic growth opportunities

Customized regional/country reports as per request

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1924

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:

https://www.blogger.com/profile/08231267860928283577

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-surgical-instruments-market

Molecular Glue Degrader Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-glue-degrader-market

Compostable Biopolymers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/compostable-biopolymers-market

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-market

Distributed Denial of Service Protection and Mitigation Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-denial-of-service-protection-and-mitigation-security-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: metastatic urothelial carcinoma market| Advanced wound care market

Trending Title: Gaming mouse market | wi-fi 6 devices market