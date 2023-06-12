Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Size is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of chronic wounds is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, "Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market". The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Medical Tapes and Bandages market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global medical tapes and bandages market size was USD 7.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing number of surgeries and road accidents, and technological advancement in wound care products are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1827

Any breakdowns or injuries to morphological functions and structures of an organ, such as skin, are referred to as wounds. According to the research, between 1% to 2% of general population in developed regions suffers from chronic wounds, which places a significant burden on patients, carers, and healthcare system. For instance, 8.2 million Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. had at least one kind of chronic infection or wound. In addition, increasing use of standard medical tapes and bandages for wound care, such as acrylics, cotton gauze, and hydrofibers, is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Key Highlights from the Report

The hospital and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical tapes and bandages market in 2022. This is owing to availability of long-term care facilities, surgery arrangements, and trained doctors and staffs. Hospitals and laboratories conduct Research & Development (R&D) activities to improve therapeutic efficiency while also effectively meeting demands of an individual's health. In addition, several government agencies are investing in healthcare and hospital sectors is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The tapes segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global medical tapes and bandage market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of leading companies launching different products in the market. Majority of medical tapes are used to wrap wounds, whether acute or chronic. For instance, on May 7, 2021, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., a renowned tape and film manufacturing company, introduced the Curby Mini-Taper, a sleek and long-lasting manual water-activated tape.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to presence of leading companies and increasing number of partnerships. For instance, on 25 July 2022, Quipt Home Medical Corp., a U.S.-based leading company in the home medical products industry focused on end-to-end respiratory care, acquired Cardinal Health at-Home, a division of Cardinal Health, Inc., under which Quipt has agreed to offer to sell and Cardinal has agreed to supply and distribute disposable medical supplies across the entire country, thereby rising demand for these products in this region.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Medical Tapes and Bandages market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, URGO, Dynarex Corporation., 3M, Mckesson Corporation, Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Cardinal Health., B. Braun SE, and 3L Medical Products Group Co.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Medical Tapes and Bandages market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Medical Tapes and Bandages market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Medical Tapes and Bandages market.

Emergen Research has segmented global medical tapes and bandages market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Tapes

Medical tapes

Fabric tape

Paper tape

Other tapes

Bandages

Medical bandages

Gauze bandages

Adhesive bandages

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surgical wound treatment

Traumatic wound treatment

Sports injury

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Retail pharmacies

Others

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1827

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-surgery-instruments-market

Solvent Grade Isododecane Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solvent-grade-isododecane-market

patient engagement solutions market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

molecular diagnostics point of care market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-point-of-care-market

radiation dose management market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

in-vitro fertilization market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.