Unified Endpoint Management Market to surpass USD 27.0 Billion by 2031 | GIS Report

Unified endpoint management (UEM) highlights the information technology (IT) pain points of managing modern enterprises’ diverse mobile devices and endpoints. UEM solution encompasses the device fragmentation in an organization and offers quick solutions for provisioning, deployment, tracking, updates, and security.

The global Unified Endpoint Management Market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 27.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

The growing proliferation of smartphones & internet of things (IoT) devices, the rapid growth of IT footprints in organizations, rising cyber threats among organizations, compliance regulations, and the need for integrated UEM solutions primarily drive the growth of the global unified endpoint management market.

Market Drivers and Trends

Digitalization of various processes allows businesses worldwide to transform their business models and existing processes to enhance operational efficiency and increase revenue. In the last few years, the emergence of smart devices and the adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have led to the advent of smart workplaces. Increased demand for end-to-end business process optimization, high operational efficiency, and the rising need to reduce human errors are the key factors driving digital transformation in various industries. For the past few years, UEM has been gaining popularity among enterprises, allowing them to virtualize the entire workspace to attain higher efficiencies at lower costs. Solutions such as UEM and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) enable the IT and telecom, government and defense, education, BFSI, healthcare, research, and manufacturing sectors to offer feature-rich apps & provide better user experiences.

Major Players in the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market

The key players studied in the global unified endpoint management market are 42Gears Mobility Systems Private Limited (India), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Matrix42 AG (Germany), Ivanti (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Scalefusion (ProMobi Technologies) (India), VMware, Inc. (US), and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India).

COVID-19 Impact

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted each organization and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, companies began to implement the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) program or enterprise-owned equipment. Therefore, the requirement for UEM solutions will increase to provide necessary access to corporate resources to manage and maintain collaboration and integration with integrated communications and teams to maintain productivity. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to work-from-home policies, the demand for cloud-based UEM solutions and the SaaS-based model increased significantly. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global unified endpoint management market in 2020.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organizational Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

