Satellite Optical Ground Station Market (Operation, Equipment) - Reach $113.29Bn by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR with Network Equipment Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2028 | The Insight Partners

The growing number of satellite launches and the rising amount of space debris are the major factors that propel the satellite optical ground station market growth, and Europe is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Satellite Optical Ground Station Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 62.01 Billion in 2023 Market Size Value by USD 113.299 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2023 No. of Pages 181 No. of Tables 106 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Operation, Equipment, Application, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Thales, Ball Corporation, AAC Clyde Space, HENSOLDT AG, General Atomics, Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co. KG, European Space Agency, ODYSSEUS SPACE SA, Mynaric AG, COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.









Browse key market insights spread across 181 pages with 106 list of tables & 76 list of figures from the report, "Satellite Optical Ground Station Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Operation (Laser Satcom and Optical Operations), Equipment (Consumer Equipment and Network Equipment), Application (Laser Operations, Debris Identification, Earth Observation, and Space Situational Awareness), and End User (Government and Military and Commercial Enterprises) and Geography"









Satellite Optical Ground Station Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thales SA, Ball Corp, AAC Clyde Space AB, Hensoldt AG, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co KG, The European Space Agency, ODYSSEUS SPACE SA, Mynaric AG, and Comtech Telecomm Corp are among the key satellite optical ground station market players profiled in the report. Several other essential satellite optical ground station market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth in the satellite optical ground station market.





April 2023: Ball Aerospace, Loft Federal, and Microsoft have teamed up to work on the Space Development Agency's (SDA) experimental testbed program, called NExT, to carry 10 satellites with experimental payloads into orbit. Ball Aerospace is the prime contractor, leading payload and spacecraft integration and testing. Loft Federal will perform spacecraft integration and testing, procure commercial launch services, and operate the constellation on orbit. Meanwhile, Microsoft will provide Azure Government cloud and ground station infrastructure with secure satellite operations post-launch and productivity solutions to drive mission-critical communications. The collaboration aims to establish a supplier-agnostic rapid delivery pipeline to enable mission success for SDA.





February 2023: ESA partnered with Deutsche Telekom to improve connectivity using satellites to complement existing ground-based connectivity technologies. This ensures that people and devices stay connected even when terrestrial systems are unavailable. This partnership aims to enable vital services such as managing civil security in disaster areas and boosting the safety and efficiency of vehicles on the move.









Based on region, the satellite optical ground station market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world. According to the satellite optical ground station market analysis, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

In Europe, various government contracts and agreements for establishing satellite ground stations are expected to propel the adoption of satellite ground station technologies. In December 2022, AIRBUS delivered two reconnaissance satellites and a ground station to Poland. In October 2022, France ordered 36 satellite communication ground stations for the Syracuse IV constellation. In October 2021, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) conducted the Earth observation project. Therefore, government agreements, partnerships, and alliances are propelling the satellite optical ground station market growth.







To reduce the risk of a collision between European space assets, such as EGNOS, Copernicus, Galileo, and GOVSATCOM satellites, other spacecraft, in-orbit fragments, debris, and uncontrolled re-entries of space objects, the European Union (EU) established the Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST) sub-component under the EU Space Programme. The EU SST helps safeguard the EU's space assets, especially the satellites involved in the EU Space Programme, its member states, and other space operators. It also uses a network of ground-based sensors that helps survey and track artificial space objects and processing capabilities to provide information, data, and services on space objects orbiting the Earth.









The EU SST currently offers three services—Collision Avoidance (CA), Re-entry Analysis (RE), and Fragmentation Analysis (FG)—that help in safeguarding more than 300 European satellites from the risk of collision. In April 2021, the EU SST also welcomed the European Parliament to adopt the regulation for establishing the EU Space Programme for 2021–2027. The regulation will allow EU SST to further enhance its activities as a part of the space awareness component of the EU Space Programme, which further fuels the growth of the satellite optical ground station market. In June 2022, the European Commission announced that EUSPA would take the SST Front Desk operations responsibility from July 1, 2023. The EUSPA's Galileo Security Monitoring Centre (GSMC) in Madrid will take this responsibility from the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen).





The European Space Agency regulates and supports various space ground station programs in the region, boosting the growth of the satellite optical ground station market. For example, European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC) hosts the team for the European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Preparatory Programme to provide accurate information regarding the objects orbiting the Earth, the space environment, and incoming threats from space. The SSA programme will help the government autonomously detect, predict, and assess the risk of remnant space objects, in-orbit explosions, collisions, disruption of missions, and satellite-based service capabilities, as well as the effects of space weather phenomena on space- and ground-based infrastructure, boosting the growth of the satellite optical ground station market.





Satellite Optical Ground Station Market: Operation Overview

Based on operation, the satellite optical ground station market is segmented into laser satcom and optical operations. According to the satellite optical ground station market analysis, optical operations segment is expected to account for a larger share in 2022, owing to the rise in demand for satellite constellations.









The presence of several space ground station programs across Europe is likely to drive the satellite optical ground station market across the region. A few such programs are mentioned below:

In August 2021, SpaceX StarLink's new station on the Isle of Man expanded the satellite internet service's UK coverage.

In February 2023, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded a contract worth US$ 482 million to defense contractor Babcock to manage and operate the military satellite communications system "Skynet."

In October 2022, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) inaugurated a new optical ground station at its site in Oberpfaffenhofen in Bavaria that is being utilized for testing optical satellite network connections.





