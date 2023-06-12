Odysight.ai to Showcase its Innovative Video Based Sensor for Transformative Insights at the 2023 International Paris Air Show

/EIN News/ -- Omer, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai (OTCQB: SCTC), a leading provider of visual sensing and video analytics technology, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2023 International Paris Air Show. The Company will be showcasing its proprietary video-based sensor on a radio-controlled aircraft at the event, which will take place from June 19-25 in Hall 4 booth G15a t the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Center.



At the Odysight.ai booth, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the installation of the Company's visual sensing and video analytics-based predictive maintenance technology. This innovative solution is of paramount importance for operators of aviation system platforms and is already being utilized by a diverse range of aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) companies.

"Odysight.ai has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance in a variety of flights, including space missions. It is due to this track record of excellence that we have decided to fly to Paris and showcase our capabilities at the world's greatest airshow," said Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.ai. "Odysight's presence at the Paris Air Show truly places us on the world's stage, providing an unparalleled opportunity to highlight our proven and unmatched capabilities to the global predictive maintenance commercial marketplace. We are honored to introduce the world to Odysight.ai!"

During the event, Odysight.ai will host an engaging panel discussion titled "How Does Visual Sensing & Video Analytics Contribute to Next-Generation PHM Solution in Aviation?" This panel, led by Prof. Jacob Bortman (Brigadier General, Ret., IAF), the Company's Director of Business Development Industry 4.0, who currently is also head of the prognostics and health management (PHM) lab at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and formerly was Head of Material Directorate at the Israeli Air Force (IAF), will take place on June 21, 2023, from 12:15-2pm GMT+2. The panel discussion will emphasize the vital role of PHM in efficiently detecting and reducing maintenance costs, as well as enhancing aircraft availability and safety. Odysight.ai, along with other experts from various aviation sectors, will explore the challenges faced by critical systems and propose proactive means to overcome them.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.ai leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight’s.ai unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight’s.ai platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

For more information, please visit: https://www.odysight.ai or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

