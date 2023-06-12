POINT Biopharma Announces Appointment of Dr. Bridget Martell to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the filling of its vacant board seat with the appointment of Bridget Martell, M.A., M.D. to its Board of Directors.



"On behalf of POINT and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Martell, an experienced biotech board executive who brings extensive drug development, operational, and commercial expertise in both oncology and precision medicine," said Allan Silber, Executive Chairman of POINT Biopharma. "Her experience and perspectives will be a complement to our board, helping to lead our company as we continue to advance our pipeline of next-generation radioligands.”

Dr. Martell is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a demonstrated track record in both drug development and financing, building, and leading highly successful biotech companies. She started her pharmaceutical career at Pfizer, where she had roles of increasing responsibility in both the oncology and biosimilars business units. Dr. Martell has held leadership and C-suite executive roles at companies including Kura Oncology and Juniper Pharmaceuticals, and has been a pivotal leader or major contributor in the success of six marketed products: Kadcyla®, Elelyso®, Intermezzo®, the trastuzumab biosimilar Ogiviri®, as well as secondary indications for Pradaxa® and Sutent®. Dr. Martell is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Artizan Biosciences, Inc., a precision medicine drug development platform company focusing on inflammatory disease and the microbiome. She holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Cornell University, an M.A. in Molecular Immunology from Boston University, and an M.D. from the Chicago Medical School.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT aims to transform precision medicine by combining a portfolio of targeted radioligand assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for medical isotopes including actinium-225 and lutetium-177. POINT’s active clinical trials include FRONTIER, a phase 1 trial for PNT2004, a pan-cancer program targeting fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP-α), and SPLASH, the phase 3 trial for PNT2002 for people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after second-line hormonal treatment. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/.

