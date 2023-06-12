Ocuphire Presents APX3330 ZETA-1 Data at Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2023

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that a presentation titled, Safety and Efficacy of an Oral Therapeutic APX3330 from ZETA-1 Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Diabetic Retinopathy, was delivered by David Lally, M.D. F.A.S.R.S. at the Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2023 meeting in Park City, Utah on Saturday, June 10. Dr. Lally is a member of Ocuphire’s Medical Advisory Board. APX3330 was evaluated in patients with mild to moderate non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and mild proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).



“We were pleased to have had another opportunity to share the data from our ZETA-1 trial with the retina community at this year’s CTS,” said Rick Rodgers, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “The ZETA-1 trial achieved statistical significance for APX3330 preventing clinically meaningful progression of diabetic retinopathy, as measured by the percentage of subjects with binocular improvement/worsening in DRSS. This is a potential registration endpoint. We are now preparing for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to confirm Phase 3 registration endpoints and study parameters.”

Dr. David Lally added, “Diabetic retinopathy affects approximately 8 million patients in the U.S. and is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults. Most patients with DR are not treated as the disease is asymptomatic and patients are reluctant to undergo monthly injections. The current treatment paradigm for the majority of physicians is to wait and monitor NPDR patients, with anti-VEGF or steroid injectable therapy or laser treatment reserved for patients who progress to proliferative DR or DME. The data from ZETA-1 show that APX3330 can potentially slow disease progression and has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. If the ZETA-1 results are confirmed in Phase 3 and APX3330 is subsequently approved, it has the potential to be a non-invasive early intervention treatment for the millions of DR patients at risk of progressing to vision-threatening complications. In addition, an oral agent with a favorable safety profile can potentially allow for a wider prescriber base including general ophthalmology, optometry, and primary care to manage early DR.”

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders.

Ocuphire’s lead late-stage product candidate, APX3330, is a first-in-class, small molecule oral drug that blocks downstream pathways regulated by transcription factor Ref-1 – including those involving angiogenesis (VEGF) and inflammation (NFkB). These pathways are implicated in several ocular diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic macular edema (DME), and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Ocuphire recently announced topline data from the ZETA-1 Phase 2 trial in which APX3330 achieved statistical significance on a key pre-specified secondary endpoint of preventing clinically meaningful progression of DR after 24 weeks of daily treatment. APX3330 has also shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile in diabetic subjects (ZETA-1 trial) and in 11 previous clinical trials conducted in healthy, liver disease, and cancer subjects. An End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is planned for APX3330.

Ocuphire has a partnership with Viatris, Inc. to develop and commercialize Nyxol® eye drops as a preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size by uniquely blocking the alpha-1 receptors found only on the iris dilator muscle without affecting the ciliary muscle. Nyxol has been studied in a total of 12 clinical trials across three indications, including single-use for reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and once-daily for treatment of presbyopia and dim light (night) vision disturbances (DLD), pending regulatory approvals. Nyxol’s NDA under the 505(b)(2) pathway for the first indication, RM, has been accepted with a PDUFA date assigned of September 28, 2023. Nyxol is currently in Phase 3 for presbyopia and DLD.

