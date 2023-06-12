Twenty-Five Sysco Delivery Partners Named to International Foodservice Distribution Truck Driver Hall of Fame

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, announced today that the International Foodservice Distribution Association (IFDA) named 25 of Sysco’s Delivery Partners to its prestigious 2023 Truck Driver Hall of Fame.



The IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame program recognizes the foodservice industry’s top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety. For those selected, being inducted is a lifetime honor. This year’s Truck Driver Hall of Fame class will be honored at the IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference, September 11 to 13, in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The list of Sysco honorees is as follows:

Stephen Arnold, Sysco Denver (38 years)

Victor Barreiro, Freshpoint Southern California (48 years)

Marcel Crossland, Sysco San Francisco (40 years)

David Eberly, Sysco Denver (38 years)

Ronald Felton, Freshpoint Central Florida (39 years)

Billy Ford, Sysco Acadiana-Shreveport (38 years)

David Gardner, Sysco Jackson (37 years)

Lyle Goodman, Jr., Sysco Arizona (36 years)

Bob Graff, Sysco Seattle (38 years)

David Hale, Sysco Knoxville-Chattanooga (37 years)

George Hancock, Sysco Denver (40 years)

Jimmy Henry, Sysco Central Pennsylvania (37 years)

Alejandro Herrera, Freshpoint Southern California (42 years)

David Jackson, Sysco Boston (46 years)

Steven Killgore, Sysco San Francisco (40 years)

Ruben Matos, Freshpoint Connecticut (37 years)

Donald McFarlin, Jr., Sysco Houston (38 years)

Jeffrey Oakes, Sysco Central Pennsylvania (38 years)

Michael Rodriguez, Sysco Central California (36 years)

William Tanis, Sysco Grand Rapids (38 years)

Ronald Tice, Sysco Syracuse (42 years)

Wesley White, Sysco Memphis (36 years)

John Williams, Sysco Central California (38 years)

Daniel Zucco, Sysco Raleigh (36 years)

Eleuterio Zuniga, Sysco - Buckhead Houston (37 years)



“We’re incredibly proud of all our Delivery Partners at Sysco who are a critical part of meeting our service commitments to customers day in and day out,” said Marie Robinson, Sysco’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “These individuals truly embody our value to Drive Together, demonstrating exceptional focus on safety and teamwork over many years. Our hats are off to them for achieving this prestigious honor.”

To be eligible for the IFDA Hall of Fame, a driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents over that timeframe. In addition, they cannot have any moving violations within the five years before their nomination.

