CBORD/Horizon Software Announces Appointment of Dan Park as President and Chief Executive Officer

ITHACA, N.Y., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD/Horizon Software, a business unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), today announced the appointment of Dan Park as President and Chief Executive Officer. CBORD/Horizon is a leading provider of software that connects foodservice, commerce, and housing systems on education, healthcare, and business campuses.



Park brings over three decades of experience building and leading teams at retail and technology companies, including Amazon and Target. His appointment was announced by Roper Group Vice President Harold Flynn. “After conducting a thorough search process, Dan Park stood out both for his business expansion experience and his fit with Roper’s high-trust operating model,” said Flynn. “We’re confident Dan is the right leader for the next phase of CBORD/Horizon’s growth and development to deliver enhanced solutions to today’s campus automation challenges.”

Prior to joining CBORD/Horizon, Park was CEO of Imperfect Foods, an online grocer at the forefront of eliminating food waste, where he facilitated the successful merger with Misfits Market. Previously Mr. Park led BuildDirect Technologies, a Canadian online marketplace for building materials, guiding the company from creditor protection in 2018, subsequent growth, and its debut on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in 2021.

Prior to BuildDirect, Park launched Amazon Business, a channel he led from inception to several billion dollars in revenue. His earlier career also included roles with McKinsey and Company, Target, and Payless Shoesource. Park earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from West Point United States Military Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration.

“Dan’s success record and growth-focused leadership style make him a great fit for CBORD/Horizon,” says Rob DeCarlo, CBORD/Horizon’s chief financial officer who served as interim chief executive officer. Founded in 1975, CBORD/Horizon has grown into a leading provider of integrated technology solutions powering access, foodservice, nutrition, commerce, and card systems on campuses across the world. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD/Horizon’s solutions are used by more than 10,000 organizations in the U.S. and across the world.

Says Park, “CBORD/Horizon has been an innovator for more than forty years, with a loyal user base and large market share; however, there is great opportunity for expansion as more organizations seek to provide connected experiences and frictionless transactions for their students, patients, residents and staff. It’s a great time to join the company, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future.”

To learn more about CBORD/Horizon, visit cbord.com and horizonsoftware.com or contact cbordinfo@cbord.com.