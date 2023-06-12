Oculis Wins the 2023 Icelandic Knowledge Award from the Icelandic Association of Business and Economics

The award recognizes the OPTIREACH formulation technology developed in Oculis’ laboratory in Iceland by co-founders Professors Einar Stefánsson, and Thorsteinn Loftsson.

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced it has won the 2023 Knowledge Award from the Icelandic Association of Business and Economics.

Oculis has received the Knowledge Award this year for its research developing Oculis’ OPTIREACH solubilizing formulation technology, by Professors Stefánsson and Loftsson, Oculis’ co-founded, which took place in Oculis’ laboratory in Iceland. OPTIREACH was created to solve the limitations of conventional eye drops, including the limited solubility of drugs in eye drop formulations, quick removal by tear flow and inability to deliver drugs to the retina.

The technology is one of the proprietary platforms underpinning Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of innovative product candidates, including lead candidate OCS-01, a novel, high concentration, preservative-free, topical formulation of dexamethasone, currently in Phase 3 development in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. The technology is also being leverage in other ongoing formulation projects.

The award also recognized Oculis’ successful journey internationally and in broadening its portfolio which includes two additional promising and clinical stage assets: OCS-02, a topical anti-TNF alpha for ocular inflammation and OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for neuro-ophthalmology diseases.

Riad Sherif, M.D., CEO of Oculis, said: “I’m delighted that Oculis has been recognized with the Icelandic Knowledge Award this year. I would also like to congratulate Thorsteinn and Einar for their vision, resilience and hard work. The OPTIREACH technology, is key to our efforts to develop novel treatments that can help prescribers to improve patients’ eyesight and enhance their quality of life. With OPTIREACH, we have the opportunity to develop eye drops that can reach the back of the eye at therapeutic concentrations, changing the ophthalmology treatment paradigm and reducing the need for more invasive treatments.”

The Association of Business and Economics graduates is an Icelandic association of university graduates in the field of business and economics. It also welcomes individuals who share an interest in these fields.

Its primary objective is to encourage ongoing education in business and economics, facilitate discussions on issues and research in the field, and to provide members with practical information on matters that can further advance their careers. Furthermore, the Association is a platform to foster connections and relationships among professionals in these sectors.

The Knowledge Day is an annual ceremony that celebrates achievements within a specific theme. During the event, companies that have demonstrated excellence in relation to the chosen subject are awarded for their success which includes the prestigious Knowledge Award.

All winners of the Knowledge Day Award can be viewed here.

More information about the Icelandic Association of Business and Economics is available here.

