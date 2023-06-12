Veterinary Imaging Market Size by Growth Rate, Business Challenges, Competitors and Forecast 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of pets is a key factor driving veterinary imaging market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Veterinary Imaging Market Research Report published by Emergen Research, key business details are analyzed along with a geographical overview of the Veterinary Imaging industry, which provides extensive analysis of this sector. This study provides a comprehensive look at the Veterinary Imaging market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion.

The global veterinary imaging market size reached USD 1.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of pets, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, technological advancements in veterinary imaging services, and growing initiatives by government organizations and animal associations are some of the key factors boosting market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1813

Increasing adoption of pets is a key factor driving revenue growth of this market. According to publicly available data from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.5 million dogs, cats, and other former pets are abandoned or lost each year and end up in shelters. However, only 3.2 million of these animals are adopted, and many return to shelters after less than a year. Human Society stated that approximately 85 million families own pets, with 28% of dogs and 31% of cats adopted from shelters each year. As of 2020 according to the American Pet Products Association, Americans generally spend USD 99 billion on their pets, which includes all things pet-related, ranging from food to veterinary care, and accessories and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

ESAOTE SPA, SOUND, General Electric Company, UNIVERSAL SOLUTIONS, INC., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Carestream Health., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and Heska Corporation.

Key Highlights from the Report

Livestock segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), as the livestock industry's reliance on automated systems grows, technologies can be integrated into these procedures to ensure better livestock animal health. One such technique used to monitor animal health is infrared thermography (IRT).

Research institutes have begun to collaborate with other industries for the development of this technology. For instance, on 1 September 2021, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced a partnership with scientists from the Woods Holl Oceanographic Institute (WHIO), which is a private research institute dedicated to studying marine science and engineering, to demonstrate the benefits of using remote IRT.

Computed Tomography (CT) systems segment registered a significant revenue growth rate in 2021. Computed Tomography of CT is a noninvasive medical procedure that uses specialized X-ray equipment to create cross-sectional images of the body. Many veterinary clinics have 8- to 64-slice CT scanners installed to diagnose and treat animals of all sizes and shapes, rather than just small animals. It is possible to distinguish between soft tissue structures more clearly with CT scanning than with standard radiography.

Revenue growth of this segment is driven as a result of numerous businesses releasing new products. For instance, on 1 June 2020, Vatech unveiled the MyVet CT i3D, which is the first veterinary CT scanner in the world, along with a dental panoramic X-ray. The MyVet CT i3D is the first animal-specific CT scanner in the world that can identify and classify cancer. It costs nearly 60% less and is only slightly bigger than half the size of a typical human CT scanner. It does not need a separate installation location as it emits very little radiation

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1813

Veterinary Imaging Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Veterinary Imaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Veterinary Imaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Veterinary Imaging market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary imaging market on the basis of product type, animal type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Livestock

Poultry

Cattle

Others (horses, goat, camel, and others)

Companion

Cats

Dogs

Aquaculture

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Veterinary hospitals

Clinics

Others

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Veterinary Imaging business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-imaging-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Chlor Alkali Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chlor-alkali-market

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/catheter-stabilization-and-securement-device-market

Microcatheters Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microcatheters-market

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smoke-evacuation-systems-market

Temperature Sensing Solution Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/temperature-sensing-solution-market

Airway Management Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airway-management-devices-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.