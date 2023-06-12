Medical Waste Management is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021 - 2031

The global Medical Waste Management Market was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 25.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Medical waste management is the process of handling, transporting, and disposing of medical waste in a safe and responsible manner. Medical waste includes anything that may be contaminated with blood or other body fluids, including sharps (needles, lancets, etc.), lab samples, and used personal protective equipment (PPE). Medical waste management is an important part of any healthcare facility’s operations. Healthcare facilities must have policies and procedures in place to ensure that medical waste is properly handled and disposed of.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing volume of medical waste globally is expected to accelerate the market statistics

Medical waste is usually generated at healthcare facilities including hospitals, dental practices, blood banks, clinics, medical research facilities as well as laboratories. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 85% of waste generated in the healthcare sector is general and non-hazardous waste.

The remaining 15% is hazardous waste which may be infectious, radioactive, or chemical that might be harmful to the environment. Similarly, according to the Center for Science and Environment (CSE), biomedical waste in India grew from 559 tonnes per day in 2017 to 619 tonnes per day in 2019. Moreover, the number of hazardous waste generating units in the country increased by 3.5%, leading to a decline of almost 7% in hazardous waste generation. Hence, these attributes will boost the demand for medical waste management proving favorable for the overall market progression.

COVID-19 Impact

According to WHO, around 30% of healthcare facilities globally are not equipped to handle medical waste loads. The global medical waste management market experienced tremendous pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the high demand for healthcare waste management services. There is a large concern about hazardous medical waste produced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks of contamination associated with waste management. According to WHO, till now, around 10,000 tons of extra medical waste has been generated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While countries were actively procuring commodities such as personal protective equipment, PPE kits, diagnostic test kits, disinfectant chemicals, and vaccines, less attention and resources were allocated to the safe and sustainable management of COVID-19-related medical waste.

Market Segments

By Type of Waste

Hazardous

Non-hazardous



By Service

Collection, Transportation, & Strong Services

Treatment and Disposable Services

Recycling Services

Others



By Waste Generator

Hospitals

Laboratory and Research Centers

Nursing Homes

Others



Major Players in the Global Medical Waste Management Market

The key players in the medical waste management market are Biomedical Waste Solutions. LLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., Gamma Waste Systems, GRP & Associates, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia Environmental, Waste Management Inc., among others.

